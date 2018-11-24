By Mark Carpenter-

A blustery, chilly morning did not deter over 100 runners and walkers from participating on Saturday, Nov. 17 in the Lorna Seas Memorial 5K Run/Walk, hosted by North Adams High School. The run/walk was held to honor the late Lorna Seas, who tragically lost her life in a recent automobile accident and whose family is certainly well-known for their running prowess.

According to one of the event organizers, Kelly Boerger, staff member at NAHS and cross-country coach, over $2,300 was raised by the event and 100% of that will go to the Seas family.