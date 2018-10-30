Mark R Ryan, 54 years, of Hillsboro, passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018. Mark was born in West Union, Ohio, on March 21, 1964, the son of George Ryan and Catherine Smith.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his four sisters, Cindy (Craig) Wilson, of Peebles; Connie (Mark) Greene, of Cincinnati; Carolyn (Danny) Pertuset, of Peebles; and Cheryl (Matthew) Greene, of Peebles. Mark also leaves behind his paternal stepmother, Betty Ryan; and his maternal stepfather, Willard Parr, both of Hillsboro. His passing will be mourned by several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A memorial service for Mark will be held on Sunday, October 28, 2018, at the Peebles Church of Christ, in Peebles, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Mark’s name to the Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

