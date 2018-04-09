Shirley L Cox

Shirley Louise Cox, 83, of Winchester, Ohio died at Adams County Regional Medical Center on Saturday, April 7, 2018. Shirley was born January 8, 1935 the daughter of the late Clarence and Opal (Pence) Oberschlake. She was a graduate of Manchester High School and a home health aide for 30+ years. Shirley loved caring for her family, especially her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. She also spent time canning food.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard Marl Cox; and her son, Howard “Bud” Earl Cox. She is survived by her children, Mary (Garry) Ross of West Union, Tammy (Donald) Sheridan of Manchester, Marlene (Roscoe) Louden of West Union, and Lori (Cecil) Resor of Mt. Orab; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Harold Oberschlake of Ripley, Estel Oberschlake of Bethel, Wilbert Oberschlake of Georgetown, Donald Oberschlake of Orville, California, and Norma Griffis of Bethel.

A funeral for Shirley will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Wilson Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 11 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Friends and family may sign our online guestbook at www.wilsonhomeforfunerals.com