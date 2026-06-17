More than books: Library services and programs support community needs

By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library provides valuable resources and engaging opportunities for community members of all ages. While many patrons visit the library to borrow books, the library also offers a variety of convenient services designed to assist with everyday needs, along with educational programs and digital resources that extend beyond the library walls.

Among the services available is 3D printing at the North Adams Library. Patrons interested in creating three dimensional projects can take advantage of this technology for a minimum charge of $1.00, plus 10 cents per gram of material used. The service provides an affordable way for individuals, students, and hobbyists to bring creative ideas to life.

Printing and copying services are available at library locations, as well. Black and white copies on standard 8.5-by-11-inch paper cost 10 cents per side, while color copies are available for 35 cents per side. These services help patrons print important documents, school assignments, applications, and other materials.

Fax services are also available for those who need to send paperwork electronically. The cost is $1.00 for the first page and 10 cents for each additional page. Patrons who have misplaced their library cards can obtain replacement cards for $1.00. Additional information about library services can be found on the Adams County Public Library website at adamscolibrary.org.

The library’s summer schedule remains filled with opportunities for learning, creativity, and community engagement. Throughout the month, the Manchester Library is offering Take-Home Craft Kits for all ages, allowing participants to enjoy hands-on activities from the comfort of home.

Adults can gather for Book Club at the Peebles Library on Monday, June 22, at 11 a.m. The following day, preschoolers ages 0 through 5 can attend Storytime at the North Adams Library at 11 a.m. Families and nature enthusiasts can also explore local wildlife during Edge of Appalachia: Birds, Reptiles, and Adams County Biodiversity at the Peebles Library at 1 p.m.

Storytime will be held at both the Peebles and Manchester libraries on Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. Later that afternoon, children and families can participate in Dino Rocks: A Sensory and Art Adventure at the Manchester Library at 3:30 p.m. Aspiring authors are invited to attend Breaking into Book Writing is rescheduled for Tuesday, June 30, at the Peebles Library at 5 p.m. Registration is required for this program.

Several programs are scheduled for Thursday, June 25. Preschool Storytime will take place at the West Union Library at 11 a.m., while an evening Storytime session will be offered at the Manchester Library at 5 p.m. Families can test their problem-solving skills during the Archaeology Escape Room at the Peebles Library at 5 p.m. Adult readers may also participate in Novels and Nibbles Book Club at the North Adams Library and Shelf Indulgence Book Club at the West Union Library, both beginning at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to in person programs and services, the Adams County Public Library now provides online access to The Wall Street Journal. Library card holders can create a free account and enjoy unlimited access to WSJ.com articles for 72 hours at a time. After the access period expires, users can simply log in through the library’s website to renew access for another 72 hours. This service allows patrons to stay informed with trusted financial, business, and world news from anywhere.

Patrons can call the library for more details about the library’s informative resources, interactive programs, and helpful services: Manchester Library at 937-549-3359, North Adams Library at 937-386-2556, Peebles Library at 937-587-2085, and West Union Library at 937-544-2591.