Time Trap Gaming expands with new Main Street location

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Time Trap Gaming has found a new home in West Union, and owner Ian Strathie believes the latest move may finally be the one that allows the local gaming shop to fully grow into its potential.

Time Trap Gaming is now located at 509 East Main Street in West Union. The new storefront offers more space for organized play, expanded inventory and additional gaming opportunities for players throughout Adams County and surrounding areas.

Strathie said the move represents a major step forward for the business and the local gaming community that has continued to grow around it.

“This is our final place,” said Strathie. “I don’t think anything else is going to come up better than this for us.”

The new location gives the shop enough room to comfortably host large organized events while also maintaining open space for casual players and newcomers interested in learning tabletop and trading card games.

“We can seat 40 people out here for Friday Night Magic, Pokemon Play,” said Strathie. “We slide the tables together for Warhammer Sundays, so it’s still pretty much the same.”

Time Trap Gaming continues to host regular weekly events that have become familiar to local players. Friday nights remain dedicated to Magic: The Gathering events, Saturdays focus on Pokemon organized play and Sundays are reserved for Warhammer gaming.

However, the expanded space has also allowed the shop to broaden its offerings.

Strathie said the store recently introduced Wednesday night open paint sessions designed for Warhammer players and hobbyists interested in painting miniatures. The sessions also include smaller scale “Combat Patrol” games intended to help introduce newcomers to Warhammer in a less intimidating format.

The shop is also looking toward future expansion into additional gaming communities.

“Hopefully we will get some backup from Bandai Gaming, which is like One Piece, Dragon Ball Z, Gundam,” said Strathie. “And that’s what Thursdays will be used for.”

In addition to tabletop miniature games and trading card games, Time Trap Gaming has also expanded its support for Dungeons and Dragons players. The store now carries a growing inventory of both new and used Dungeons and Dragons books and materials.

“We do D&D as well now,” said Strathie. “We carry a lot of used and new books for D&D.”

While Strathie said the shop has not yet seen large in-store Dungeons and Dragons sessions develop, interest in the products themselves has continued to increase.

“We’re not seeing a whole lot of play in here on D&D, but people are definitely coming in and getting books,” he said.

The store offers discounts on used materials while carrying new products at manufacturer suggested retail pricing.

Another major development for the business since its earlier days on Spurgeon Hill Road has been the addition of officially recognized organized play programs for both Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering.

Strathie explained that Time Trap Gaming is now part of the Wizards Play Network, commonly known as WPN.

“That’s Wizards Play Network,” said Strathie. “Which is where they give me special promos and stuff to pass out to people who attend Friday Night Magic.”

The designation allows the shop to host officially supported Magic: The Gathering events and prerelease tournaments connected to upcoming card set launches.

“We also get the support of actually being able to do prereleases, like official prereleases for new sets for Magic,” said Strathie.

The same applies to Pokemon organized play, which now includes prerelease events tied to upcoming expansions for the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

“Same thing with Pokemon,” said Strathie. “We do prereleases for organized play for them as well.”

Prerelease events are often highly anticipated within trading card communities because they allow players to experience and purchase cards from upcoming expansions before official retail release dates. The events typically attract both competitive players and casual collectors interested in seeing new mechanics and artwork early.

Strathie said one of the goals of the shop is to create a welcoming atmosphere for players regardless of experience level or preferred game system.

“All games are welcome,” said Strathie. “As far as card games, tabletop games.”

He noted that while organized events can occasionally fill the store, there are usually still open tables available for other groups looking to play different games.

“The only days that they might not be able to find a place to sit are if we’re doing events like Pokemon Play or Magic the Gathering or Warhammer Sunday,” he said. “But as of right now, there’s always usually a couple open tables if somebody wants to play other games.”

Strathie said the social aspect of gaming is one of the biggest things he hopes local residents will experience by visiting the shop.

“Just to get out their house and come on in,” said Strathie. “It’s fun.”

He pointed to the strong turnout and positive atmosphere during Pokemon events and Friday Night Magic gatherings as examples of the type of community the store is trying to build.

“Once you come in and meet some of the people, they’re all very friendly,” said Strathie. “Everybody gets along here. It’s a good environment.”

As Time Trap Gaming settles into its newest location on East Main Street, Strathie said maintaining that atmosphere will remain one of the shop’s top priorities.

“I definitely will keep it that way,” he said.