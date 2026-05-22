Cameron-Ellis Post 242, Morris-Baldridge Post 583 Legacy Scholarship recipients announced

Submitted News

The Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633 is proud to announce the 2026 recipients of the Post 242 Legacy Scholarship and the Post 583 Legacy Scholarship. The recipients of the awards are Beau Hesler and Addison Shupert, respectively.

Each will receive a check for $500 to ease some of the financial burdens faced as they begin full-time college this fall. The award will be presented at the North Adams High School Scholarship Awards Ceremony on May 11.

In 2026, the Cameron-Ellis American Legion Post 242 (Winchester) transferred membership to the Charles H. Eyre American Legion Post 633. Several years earlier, the Morris-Baldridge American Legion Post 583 (Cherry Fork) transferred to Post 242.

To honor the memory of each Post, the Legacy Scholarships were created with funds provided by Post 242. Award decisions are made by past members of Post 242 and Post 583.

The scholarship is open to juniors or seniors planning to attend college or trade school full time in the fall. Applicants must be a direct descendant of Post 242 and/or Post 583 members.