Hawkins pleads guilty

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Tien Lynn Hawkins entered guilty pleas in Adams County Common Pleas Court on May 8 to three felony charges connected to a child abuse and child endangering case that has drawn significant public attention in Adams County over the past year.

According to court records, Hawkins withdrew her previous not guilty plea and entered guilty pleas to Count 3, child endangering in violation of Ohio Revised Code 2919.22(A), a third-degree felony, along with Counts 5 and 7, both permitting child abuse in violation of Ohio Revised Code 2903.15(A), also third-degree felonies.

The plea agreement, filed in Adams County Common Pleas Court under case number 2025-0091, also calls for the dismissal of Counts 1, 2, 4, 6 and 8. Court documents state those counts will be dismissed with prejudice.

The Hawkins case has been closely followed locally since the June 2025 arrests of Hawkins and co-defendant Brian Moser following the death of a two-year-old child. Prosecutors previously alleged the child died after being tightly swaddled and rolling over, leading to suffocation. Authorities also alleged abuse and neglect involving other children in the home.

Earlier this year, Moser entered guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children. During his sentencing hearing in March, Adams County Prosecutor Aaron Haslam stated the child’s death was not considered an accident, although prosecutors did not characterize it as traditional physical abuse. Judge Brett Spencer later sentenced Moser to prison and commented during sentencing that he believed Moser showed little remorse.

Under the plea agreement filed May 8, 2026, Hawkins and the State of Ohio jointly stipulated to a recommended prison sentence totaling five years. Court documents outline the agreed recommendation as 30 months on Count 3 to be served consecutive to 30 months on Count 5, while the sentence on Count 7 would run concurrent with the other counts.

The agreement also states that both parties remain free to argue sentencing issues including penalties, fines and forfeiture.

Court records indicate Hawkins acknowledged understanding the nature of the charges, possible penalties and the constitutional rights she waived by entering guilty pleas. The filing states the pleas were entered knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily.

Each third-degree felony charge carries a potential prison sentence ranging from nine months to 36 months and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

The plea paperwork further notes that prison terms for multiple charges could be ordered consecutively by the court and that post-release control could apply following incarceration.

Judge Brett Spencer accepted the plea during proceedings held May 8 in Adams County Common Pleas Court. In the judgment entry, Spencer wrote that Hawkins had been advised of all constitutional rights and knowingly waived those rights pursuant to Criminal Rule 11. The court ordered the Adams County Probation Department to prepare a pre-sentence investigation before formal sentencing.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 17, 2026 at noon.

The plea agreement was signed by Hawkins, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Tyler Cantrell, and defense attorneys Mackenzie Arrington and Jonathon Walker.

The Hawkins case has generated significant attention throughout Adams County due to both the age of the child involved and the seriousness of the allegations. Court proceedings in the matter have routinely drawn public interest since the initial indictment.

At the time of the indictment, prosecutors alleged multiple offenses involving abuse, neglect and endangering conduct tied to children in the household. The plea agreement substantially reduced the number of charges Hawkins will ultimately face sentencing on, though the recommended sentence still calls for a lengthy prison term.

Under Ohio law, jointly recommended sentences that are authorized by law and accepted by the sentencing court generally carry limited grounds for appeal. The plea paperwork specifically references Ohio Revised Code 2953.08(D)(1), which states a sentence jointly recommended by the prosecution and defense and imposed by the court is generally not subject to review.

The case remains pending until sentencing is formally completed next month.