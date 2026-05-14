Community gathers for National Day of Prayer observance

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Residents from across Adams County gathered on the courthouse square in West Union on the evening of May 7 for the 2026 National Day of Prayer observance, joining together for an evening centered on faith, worship and community fellowship.

The event began at 6 p.m. on the Adams County Courthouse square and brought together local churches, community leaders and residents for the annual observance, which is held nationwide each year on the first Thursday in May.

The local service featured worship music, prayer and remarks from a number of speakers throughout the evening. Connor Darnell served as the keynote speaker for the event, while Adams County Commissioner Kelly Jones and Pastor Boyd Young of Life Church Adams were among those who addressed the crowd during the program.

Several additional pastors, church leaders and community members also participated throughout the evening, helping lead prayers and speaking during different portions of the service as attendees gathered around the square.

Music for the evening was provided by the group Satisfied, which performed several worship songs during the event. Community members joined in singing and fellowship as the music echoed throughout downtown West Union during the service.

Throughout the evening, prayers were offered for the nation, elected officials, first responders, schools, churches, military personnel, families and the local community. Attendees stood together in prayer during multiple portions of the event as speakers encouraged faith, unity and support for one another.

The National Day of Prayer has been observed across the United States for decades. Congress established the annual observance in 1952, setting aside a day each year for Americans to gather in prayer and reflection. In 1988, the observance was designated to take place annually on the first Thursday in May.

In Adams County, the annual gathering on the courthouse square has become a longstanding tradition for many local churches and residents. The event regularly brings together individuals from different congregations and backgrounds for a shared evening of worship and prayer.

Residents began arriving prior to the 6 p.m. start time, with many bringing lawn chairs and gathering around the courthouse square as musicians prepared to perform and speakers prepared to address the crowd. Families, church groups and local residents spent time visiting with one another before and during the event.

As the evening continued, those attending listened to worship music, bowed their heads in prayer and participated in fellowship with friends and neighbors. The atmosphere throughout the service remained peaceful and reflective as community members gathered together in the center of downtown West Union.

Several attendees remained on the square after the formal program concluded, continuing conversations and fellowship as the evening came to a close.

Organizers thanked those who attended as well as the churches, volunteers, musicians and community leaders who helped make the annual observance possible. Appreciation was also expressed for the continued support shown by the community for the yearly National Day of Prayer gathering.

The service concluded with a final prayer before attendees departed from the courthouse square.

The annual National Day of Prayer observance remains one of several faith-based community events held throughout Adams County each year and continues to provide an opportunity for residents to gather publicly in prayer, worship and fellowship.