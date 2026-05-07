Private donation turns long-held library dream into reality

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A project years in the making is moving ahead at the North Adams Public Library as members of the Friends group work to bring a new outdoor learning space to life for the community.

Plans call for the construction of a shelter house and surrounding educational space on the library grounds, creating an area that can be used for programs, gatherings and everyday use by residents of all ages. The effort is being funded through a private anonymous donation, with total costs expected to reach approximately $150,000 once all elements of the project are complete.

Karen Hughes, president of the Friends of the North Adams Public Library, said the project reflects a long-held goal to expand how the library serves the community.

“This project represents much more than an outdoor area,” Hughes said. “It reflects our belief that learning happens everywhere, not just inside buildings, and that libraries should continue to evolve as dynamic community spaces.”

The outdoor space, which will be known as the Showalter Pavilion, is named in honor of former Adams County Public Library Director Harold Showalter. Friends members said Showalter often spoke about using the library grounds for additional programming and envisioned a time when outdoor space could be developed for activities such as story time, summer programs and community events.

The North Adams Library building itself opened in 2013, following years of effort by local residents who worked to bring a permanent library to the northern part of Adams County. Prior to that, the library operated out of a small room in a community building, with limited space for books, computers and visitors.

Hughes said the Friends group spent years raising money and advocating for a larger facility. Once the building became a reality, the group continued to support the library by purchasing furnishings and equipment that were not included in the construction budget.

Even with the success of the building project, the idea of creating an outdoor space remained more of a goal than an expectation.

That changed when Friends member Holly Johnson, who also serves on the county library board, helped secure a private donation to fund the project. An initial contribution of about $90,000 was later increased after construction bids came in higher than anticipated.

Johnson said it is important for residents to understand the project is not being funded through the county library levy.

“It was a private anonymous donation that this came from,” Johnson said.

The planned space will be located adjacent to the library and will connect to existing sidewalks that link the library with nearby schools and the village. The shelter house will feature open ends for airflow, along with picnic tables, swings, electric service and water access, including an ADA-compliant water fountain funded in part through a grant from the Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition.

In addition to the structure itself, the project includes landscaping designed to create an outdoor learning environment. Plans call for native trees and plants commonly found in Adams County and throughout Ohio, along with features that support butterflies, birds and other wildlife. A weather station and designated areas for observation and exploration are also part of the design.

Jane Hesler, program manager at the North Adams Library, said the new space will allow the library to expand its programming beyond what can be done inside the building.

“So now we’re like, well, it’s a learning center,” Hesler said. “It’s like outdoor learning.”

Library staff said the need for shaded outdoor space became clear in recent years, particularly during the COVID period when some programs had to be moved outside.

“We did have some of our story time parents and caregivers come and were complaining about being so hot in the summer because we don’t have any sort of shade whatsoever,” said Allison Burton, team leader at the North Adams Library. “There’s no trees, there’s no shelter for us to be under.”

Burton said the new pavilion will benefit a wide range of users, including children, teens, homeschool families and community groups. Students who already spend time at the library after school will have additional space to gather, while educators and organizations will have a new location for classes and activities.

The proximity to North Adams Elementary and North Adams High School is another advantage. Students will be able to walk to the site, making it easier to incorporate library programs into the school day without transportation concerns.

“It’s perfect in the location because of the areas of our elementary and high school,” Johnson said.

The outdoor space is expected to be used for a variety of purposes, including story time, summer reading events, art classes, book club meetings and informal study sessions. Friends members also said the area could host community events, small performances and seasonal activities.

The project builds on previous improvements around the library, including sidewalk connections that were developed through a combination of grants and local support. Those efforts helped create safer routes for students and residents traveling between the town, schools and library.

The Friends of the North Adams Public Library continue to play a key role in supporting the library’s day-to-day operations. Burton said the group provides funding for programs such as summer reading, supplies for activities, backpacks for students and snacks for children and teens who visit the library after school.

“We are beyond thrilled,” Burton said of the group’s involvement.

Hughes said the Friends group exists to fill gaps that fall outside the regular library budget, and she credited both longtime and newer members for keeping that mission going.

The donation that made the outdoor project possible, she said, represents an extraordinary act of generosity.

“We can’t thank them enough because they made this dream a reality,” Johnson said.

Hughes said the impact of the gift goes far beyond the construction itself.

“Thank you isn’t even enough,” Hughes said.

Construction is expected to begin with initial activity in May, with full work underway by early June. Organizers hope to have the project completed by the end of July.

Once finished, the Showalter Pavilion is expected to serve as an extension of the library’s role in the community, offering a place where residents can gather, learn and spend time outdoors.

Hughes said the space represents another step forward for a library that has already come a long way from its early beginnings.

“This is going to be one of those things that’s not going to be something that is only used one day a week for a couple of hours,” Hughes said. “I envision this whole area being used daily, all the time, and it’ll be free.”