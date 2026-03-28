Fancy Free Cloggers still going strong

Submitted News

The Fancy Free Cloggers are bringing home big wins after competing in Gatlinburg, Tennessee March 13 and 14 at the Encore Clogging Competition. It took a lot of hard work and dedication to achieve these high scores. Fancy Free had three duo category winners who achieved first, second and third place honors- Eliza Marshall and daughter Madison, Harley Courtney and Alexis Marshall plus Myla Olds-Stewart and Madison Marshall.

As a team Fancy Free received three first place honors, one second place and the Overall Young Adult precision banner.

They are thrilled to be back out competing again.

At this time, the competition plans are to compete at the World Clogging Competition in May at the Holiday Inn at Eastgate in Cincinnati, performing at Natural Bridge, Kentucky in July, competing in August at the Hoosier Clogging Classic in Indiana, and competing in September in NCHC Nationals at the Opryland Hotel in Tennessee.

The Fancy Free Cloggers were formed in 1995 by Evie Poe as a hard working, fun loving, family team.

They have accomplished many goals and received many tributes over the years and are still going strong and are looking forward to a fantastic year ahead- can’t wait to kick up their heels!