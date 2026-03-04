Calls for clarity grow after Commissioners decline county-wide moratorium

Staff Report

Adams County residents filled the March 2 meeting of the county commissioners with questions about water protections, power demand, and the need for clear information as interest in potential data center development continues. County officials reiterated that no developer has presented a formal proposal, site plan, or request for a tax abatement. The discussion took place against the backdrop of AES Ohio’s February 3 disclosure to PJM that it received a total data center load request of up to 1,300 megawatts at the Stuart Substation, with phased energization beginning in 2028. That level of load is consistent with hyperscale data center development and would require regional transmission upgrades.

Residents raised detailed questions about water sourcing, aquifer protection, discharge standards, and the limits of current water treatment capacity. Several speakers said they want any industrial operator to use on-site treatment for cooling water, with defined chemical limits and thermal standards before discharge to municipal systems or the Ohio River. They also asked the county to commit to requiring developers to pay for any necessary upgrades to water or wastewater systems. Commissioners responded that technical agencies would need to speak to many of these specifics and said they intend to invite electric utilities, water system representatives, and state regulatory officials to public sessions if a proposal materializes.

