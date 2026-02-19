Sara Lou Teets, of West Union, Ohio, passed away to her eternal home on February 16, 2026 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center – Hospice Unit. She was born August 28, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio, at White Cross Hospital. At that time her family had recently moved to Mt. Sterling, Ohio, in Madison County. While living there her family enjoyed attending the Circleville Pumpkin Festival.

When Sara Lou was eight years old her family moved to Malvern, Ohio, of Carroll County near Canton, Ohio, for her father to become a school superintendent. She spent her next seven years of school in the Malvern School System. Her father became the Adams County School Superintendent in 1951, and Sara Lou finished her high school years at West Union High School where she graduated as salutatorian of her graduating class.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Mercer and Letha Fern (Gossett) Teets, and by her sister, Anna Lee Teets, all of West Union. She had many friends and cousins from other states.

Sara Lou was a retired teacher from the Princeton City School District in Cincinnati where she taught third grade in Springdale and Sharonville touching the lives of many, many children. She had received her BS in Education from Wilmington College and later attended University Teachers College of Columbia University in New York City where she received her masters degree while being a part of several honorary societies.

While living in Cincinnati she was a member of the Cincinnati Business and Professional Woman’s Business Club. Sara Lou was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma for 50 years and the Green Key Society of Wilmington College. She was a lifetime member of OEA.

Sara Lou returned to West Union to help her sister care for their mother. Later she was a loyal caregiver to her sister, Anna Lee, throughout her extended illness. She so enjoyed living in her American Beauty Craftsman Bungalow style home for as long as her health allowed.

Memorial donations may be made to the West Union Methodist Church, P.O. Box 518 West Union, OH 45693, Women’s Society earmarked for missions, The international Gideon’s Society, or the Adams/ Brown County branch of the Salvation Army of Cincinnati.

The Visitation is 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Friday, February 20, 2026 at theLafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The Funeral is at 1 p.m., Friday, February 20, 2026, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union with Pastor John Waugh officiating.

The burial will follow at the West Union Cemetery in West Union, Ohio.

