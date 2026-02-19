The NFL offseason has officially begun with big changes in the AFC North for every team except the Cincinnati Bengals. The Baltimore Ravens moved on from John Harbaugh – Steelers Head Coch Mike Tomlin resigned, and the Browns fired Kevin Stefanski. The division appears to be up for grabs in what should be make-or-break seasons for Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor.

Tobin and crew will select 10th in the 2026 NFL Draft. While not a bad place to be, a few meaningless wins prevented them from picking in front of the Chiefs in particular. In a draft class void of highly rated quarterback prospects, the aforementioned wins may cost them one of the three prospects I covet. The three-horse race consists of in order: 1. Caleb Downs- S, Ohio State – 2. Rueben Bain- Edge, Miami – 3. David Bailey- Edge Texas Tech.

My first mock draft:

Raiders – Fernando Mendoza: QB, Indiana: The lead actor in a storybook unprecedented season for the Hoosiers, the Heisman winner played with poise delivering when it mattered most.

Jets – Arvell Reese: LB, Ohio State: The uber-athletic Reese projects as a pass rusher in the pros. He showed flashes but didn’t have the same impact down the stretch.

Cardinals – Francis Mauigoa: OT, Miami: Arizona is a train wreck with major holes on both sides of the ball – especially at QB. Like the Jets, they may offer a package to trade up for the top pick – but will be denied, instead taking a less sexy pick at OT.

Titans – Makai Lemon: WR, USC: New HC Robert Saleh is a defensive mastermind but learned from his experience with the Jets. They must develop and support QB Cam Ward. A surprise pick to most but Lemon is the best WR in this class.

Giants – Spencer Fano: OT, Utah: John Harbaugh could go the route of Downs with his first pick in New York – but protecting Jaxson Dart is a priority. Fano will help sure up an 0-line which struggled in 2025.

Browns – Carnell Tate: WR, Ohio State: Cleveland opts to add a weapon on offense with the silky smooth Tate. New HC Todd Monken needs massive upgrades on the offensive side of the ball – Tate may be the best WR in this class.

Commanders – David Bailey: Edge, Texas Tech: Dan Quinn’s squad fell apart on the defensive side of the ball last season. They need someone to get after the QB – Bailey can do just that.

Saints – Jeremiyah Love: RB, Notre Dame: Kellen Moore did a heck of a job developing a young QB and getting his squad to play their best at the end of the year. They need help at receiver, but a game-changing back like Love will make a huge impact on their offense.

Chiefs – Caleb Downs: S, Ohio State: The temptation will exist to select a wideout to help Mahomes and their fledgling offense – or perhaps a TE like Kenyon Sadiq. Instead, despite allowing only 19.3 PPG – they take the best player on the board in Downs. Spagnulo will love the tackling machine from Ohio State.

Cincinnati – Rueben Bain: Edge, Miami: Two of the three prospects I love are gone but Bain is far from a consolation prize. He falls due to his lack of arm length but make no mistake – his immense strength – hand usage and bend will result in an All-Pro level DE. He is equally formidable against the run – can stack o-linemen and pursue plays with intensity. He would add passion to a defense that sorely needs it.

Our next mock draft will occur post-combine. Before then, here are some prospects I like for the Bengals:

AJ Haulcy: S, LSU – big thumper, old school safety with pop. He can cover and track the ball. If they are unable to select Downs – Haulcy in the second would be a steal.

Other safeties I like – Jakobe Thomas from Miami who should be there in the third round as will USC safety Kamari Ramsey.

Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez from Texas Tech is a tackling machine – Aiden Fisher is a similar player. Either would be a nice addition.

Corners: D’Angelo Ponds from Indiana is undersized but an athletic DB who is feisty. Hezekiah Masses from Cal is a sleeper who can make plays and cover.

There isn’t much talk about potential skill position picks but there is a dire need at slot. Clemson’s Antonio Williams would help on third downs and red zone opportunities.

Until next time – listen to The Brotherhood of the Bengal Podcast on Apple, Amazon, IHeart, Spotify and the rest of your favorite podcast apps. The video version is available on YouTube.