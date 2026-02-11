News Release

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) in partnership with the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) has awarded $121,025 to fund locally led conservation and environmental stewardship efforts that advance the greater well-being of the region.

“This funding invests in two of our region’s greatest strengths: the richness of our natural environment and the people who continue to shape and sustain our communities through innovation, hard work and generosity,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO president and CEO. “We are grateful to MWCD and all who champion conservation, environmental stewardship and the well-being of Appalachian Ohio. Together, we’re fueling locally driven action that will strengthen our communities today and in the future.”

For the second consecutive year, funding through FAO’s Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity is supporting community projects, a fellowship, research and innovation in the areas of conservation and environmental stewardship. This annual funding is made possible through a landmark $10 million investment from MWCD and gifts from other committed partners who helped establish FAO’s Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity Fund, including American Electric Power, AEP Foundation, Nicolozakes Trucking & Construction Inc. and Ohio CAT.

“The people and projects supported this year will deliver both immediate benefits and long-lasting impact across the communities we serve,” said Craig Butler, MWCD executive director. “From restoring forests and waterways to empowering community members to become active stewards of our natural resources, this work is advancing new knowledge, strengthening partnerships and deepening a culture of conservation throughout the region.”

Funding was available in the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio and seven additional counties served by MWCD.

Community grants

Five community grants will support locally driven projects that preserve and enhance the natural environment. Funding was awarded to:

· Base Camp Alpha to support a veteran-led project that will transform an underutilized area of the Jackson County veteran-founded sanctuary into a

thriving native habitat and offer hands-on environmental engagement opportunities to the community

· Caldwell Exempted Village School District in Noble County to construct an outdoor classroom that will provide students with hands-on educational experiences centered around the importance of native pollinators, sustainable gardening practices and environmental stewardship

· Camp Wyandot in Hocking County to support a project that will engage campers and the local community in the restoration of degraded forest land using native species and sustainable management practices

· Children’s Advocacy Center of Guernsey County to restore and enhance the outdoor playground area, making it a trauma-informed, environmentally sustainable and community accessible healing space

· The Wilderness Center to support a project that will engage the community in the ecological restoration of a portion of the Middle Fork of Sugar Creek in Stark County’s Muskingum Watershed

Fellowship

Jill Moorhead, a trustee of the Buckeye Trail Association, was awarded a fellowship to support her work in building the association’s capacity to engage people in environmental stewardship across the region.

The Buckeye Trail Association maintains and promotes the more than 1,400-mile Buckeye Trail, much of which winds through Appalachian Ohio and the Muskingum Watershed region. Moorhead’s work includes leading the final phase of the association’s website refresh, developing communication tools and leading a workshop for volunteers and event planners in Appalachian counties – all with a goal of making the region’s environmental stewardship work visible, compelling and sustainable.

Innovation grant

Warriors 2 Wilderness was awarded an innovation grant to support “Roots of Resilience,” a project that will empower veterans and the broader community through a series of outdoor activities, workshops and environmental stewardship initiatives.

The Muskingum County-based nonprofit provides immersive retreats, combining the serenity of nature, structured therapeutic activities and peer support, that promote mental health and wellness among veterans.

Research grants

Five grants will support studies that address critical gaps in understanding our diverse ecosystems and contribute to the conservation and enhancement of aquatic biodiversity and healthy habitats. Funding was awarded to:

· Rural Action to study the water quality and bird habitat impacts of converting a woodlot to silvopasture, which is the managed integration of grazing livestock, trees and forages, on a farm research site in Lawrence County

· Steubenville City Schools to engage students in a research project to determine the presence of microplastics in the Jefferson County tributaries of the Ohio River

· University of Rio Grande to help complete the development of a 72-acre nature complex on the Gallia County campus by supporting riparian corridor restoration and native seeding of the floodplain meadow along Granny Creek and facilitating a public workshop on the planning, design and construction of vernal pools

· The Wilderness Center to implement a data-driven conservation prioritization framework across its operational area in Appalachian Ohio, allowing the nonprofit to systematically evaluate and prioritize land acquisition and management projects

· Youngstown State University to study the sediment dynamics and water clarity and quality variations across Tappan Lake in Harrison County and how these factors may contribute to the development of algal blooms

Scholarships

Applications for FAO Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity Scholarships will be available Monday, January 5 through Sunday, February 15 at www.AppalachianOhio.org.

These scholarships support individuals seeking degrees or continuing education in ecology, forestry, wildlife ecology or related natural resource fields, as well as skilled trades, vocational and technical training in fields that integrate and support green energy technology, sustainable agriculture and land stewardship. Qualified individuals at any point in their education may apply. Preference will be given to applicants with an expressed intent to live and work in Appalachian Ohio.

For more information on these funding opportunities and how you can support or create opportunities for the people and communities of Appalachian Ohio, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email [email protected] or call 740.753.1111.