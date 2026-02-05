Motorists should be advised that the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) at Maysville will be closed daily beginning on Tuesday, February 10 through Friday, February 13 for preliminary survey work to be completed before the bridge repair work begins. Survey work will require daily bridge closure between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day. The date of the closure for the actual bridge repair work will be announced at a later date.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during survey hours if possible, such as detouring to the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) three miles west of Maysville to connect between Kentucky and US 52, US 62, or US 68 in Ohio.