Clarice Ellen (Daulton) Boldman, 84 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2026 at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio.

Clarice was born on December 14, 1941 in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Irvin and Gladys (Workman) Daulton. Clarice worked as a nurse in home health care. She was a member of the Locust Grove Faith Community Church.

Clarice is survived by her sons, Russell and Gail Boldman of Cincinnati and Carl and Chris Boldman of Peebles. She also leaves her brothers, John and Tammy Daulton of West Union and David Daulton of Dunkinsville; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Clarice will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Kendra (J.R.) Williams, Lindsey (Clint) Berry, Mathew (Bethany) Boldman and Heather Boldman; as well as her eleven great-grandchildren and her great, great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Clarice was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Boldman, whom she married on June 12, 1959, and who passed away on September 19, 2020; her son, Charles Boldman; her grandson, Jeremy Boldman; and her brother Ray Daulton.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.