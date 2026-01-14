By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Free Lunch & Game Day will be held at the Senior Center on Thursday, January 15 beginning at 11:30 a.m. You are invited to join us for lunch and Fun Bingo, later followed by a variety of card games.

The Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc. office will be closed on Monday, January 19 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“Wired for Kindness: 8 Ways Generosity Can Boost Your Cognitive and Mental Health”, from nextavenue.org

Baby boomers are known to value their health and vitality. Our desire to remain intellectually engaged, independent and capable of meaningful contribution is a driving force. Our quest for ways to combat the effects of aging is a significant priority.

Staying Strong – With a strong mind, we can more effectively handle challenges, stressors and pressures in life. We can have more mental resilience, emotional intelligence and a greater capacity to maintain focus and clarity in difficult situations. Generosity is a great way to strengthen our minds, improve our cognitive functioning and get more meaningful things done. Whether it’s a kind gesture, a heartfelt gift or a quiet act of compassion.

The brain loves to give. Neuroscience shows that giving triggers the brain’s reward system. That “warm glow” you feel after helping someone? It’s real. Acts of kindness release a mix of feel-good chemicals — dopamine, serotonin, even oxytocin — that lift your mood and energize your mind.

Sharper thinking, thanks to kindness. Surprisingly, giving and generosity don’t just make us feel good — they help us think better too. Generous actions activate the prefrontal cortex, the brain’s control center for planning, decision-making and memory.

Less stress, more clarity. Generosity also seems to quiet the brain’s alarm system. The amygdala, which handles stress and fear, becomes less reactive when we practice compassion. Lower stress levels mean clearer thinking, steadier emotions and better memory.

Empathy builds brainpower. When we give, we’re often tuning in to someone else’s needs. That’s empathy, and it’s more than just a feeling — it’s a cognitive skill. Empathy activates parts of the brain that help us understand and connect with others. Practicing generosity strengthens these circuits, helping us grow more intuitive, insightful and socially aware.

Happier hearts, healthier minds: People who give regularly tend to feel more optimistic, less anxious, and less lonely. And when our mental health improves, our cognitive performance does too — better memory, sharper focus, more creative thinking.

Purpose fuels the brain: Volunteering or helping others gives life meaning. It boosts self-worth and a sense of purpose — two powerful protectors against mental decline. Knowing that you matter to someone else can be a surprisingly strong safeguard for the brain.

Connection keeps us sharp: Giving naturally brings people together. And strong social bonds have long been linked with better cognitive health and even longevity. Conversations, shared experiences and a sense of belonging all give the brain some essential stimulation.

A natural stress reliever: Generosity can even reduce physical stress markers — like high blood pressure or inflammation — that are known to harm brain health over time. It’s nature’s built-in stress buffer, and it comes from simply showing up for others.

So, when you give your time, your presence, your care, you’re doing more than helping someone else. You’re building a stronger, brighter, more resilient mind for yourself. And that’s a beautiful way to invest in yourself, help others and contribute to the world.

Just a Thought: “I have found that among its other benefits, giving liberates the soul of the giver.” Maya Angelou