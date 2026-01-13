Din death , 82, of Wamsley in Adams County, Ohio died Saturday, January 10, 2026 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. Dorothy was born May 17, 1943 to the late John Morton and Daisy Mae (Webster) Beach. She was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Ray Collins on April 18, 1994. She was the third child of thirteen and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Shephard and Norma Rayborn, and five brothers, John “Buck” Beach, Marvin Beach, Milford Beach, Alan Beach and Raymond Beach.

Dorothy is survived by seven children, Kenneth Randall (Connie) Collins of Manchester, Timothy Ray Collins of Manchester, Janeile Elaine (Ronnie) Bowling of Peebles, Barbara June (Charles) Spicer of Manchester, Peggy Marie Mineer of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, A.J. Collins of Cincinnati and Tina Muriel Lansing of Piketon; three sisters, Virginia Lou (Ted) Jones of Somerset, Kentucky, Kathy (Randy) Bailey of Burlington, Kentucky and Shirley (John T.) Devers of Stamping Ground, Kentucky; two brothers, Melvin Beach of Georgetown, Kentucky and Albert (Carol) Beach of Corinth, Kentucky; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and several great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was a graduate of Scott County High School in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and loved reading, gardening, fishing, sewing, and collecting dolls.

may be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, OH 45693.

The visitation is 10 Aa.m. – noon on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The graveside funeral is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at the Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Blue Creek in Adams County. Billy Morris will officiate.

The interment is Saturday, January 17, 2026 at the Moore’s Chapel Cemetery.

