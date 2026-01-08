By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In the Heisman House commercials that ran on television in recent years, there was an entire house populated by Heisman Trophy winners. Now outside of Valdosta, Georgia (via Adams County), there is an entire home full of Hall of Famers, all having their plaques on the walls outside of two different Adams County high schools.

On December 27 at Peebles High School, a special Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held, special because the trio of inductees were siblings, and arguably the three most deserving basketball players in county history. With their parents already Hall of Famers, Brett Justice at Peebles and Billie Jo Justice at West Union, it was time for the Justice siblings to get their well deserved dues. The newest members of the Peebles Hall of Fame are Jacey Justice, Beau Justice and Blake Justice, and their list of accomplishments is monumental and unmatched., not only in Ohio but in the entire country.

One of the most prolific scorers in state history and one third of the highest scoring siblings in state history, Jacey Justice finished her high school career with 2,381 points, tops for both Peebles girls and boys. Jacey held school records in 14 categories upon her graduation, including 55 points in a single game and a 31.0 per game average in 2021. Jacey was a four-time SHAC and Southeast District First Team selection, District 14 First Team three times, and achieved All-State honors all four years of her career.

In 2020 and 2021 she was named SHAC, District 14, and Southeast District Player of the Year. Jacey was named First Team All- State in her junior and senior years and Second Team as a sophomore. Her teams at Peebles captured three SHAC titles, four sectional titles, three District championships and two Elite Eight appearances, 2019 and 2021. Jacey was selected to play in the North- South and Ohio-Kentucky All Star games following her outstanding career at Peebles High School.

“This is awesome,” explained Jacey. “You look at the other people in the Hall of Fame and it’s just an honor to be int here with them, especially my brothers and my Dad. Growing up it was a goal of mine to take down my brother’s records and that was kind of my motivation after I was hurt in junior high.”

As if pre-ordained, today Jacey is a kindergarten teacher and of course, a girls varsity basketball coach in Valdosta, Georgia, her first year at that level. “I have a lot of coaches in the family so that helps,” she adds.

One of the most prolific scorers in state history and another third of the highest scoring siblings in state history, Beau Justice finished his Peebles High School career with 2,370 points. An unbelievable and unstoppable scorer, Beau eclipsed the 30-point plateau in a game 36 times and had a game high of 51. He owned 17 school records upon graduation and averaged over 30 points a game in his junior and senior seasons.

He was a three-time SHAC and District 14 First Team selection, and earned two Southeast District First Team nods. Beau was District 14 and Southeast District Player of the Year. in 2014 and 2015 and a First Team All-State selection in 2014 and 2015. During his career the Indians captured two SHAC titles, including a Gold Ball in 2015, three sectional titles, and two district championships, 2014 and 2015 when they were ranked as high as fourth in the state. Beau was also selected to play in the prestigious North-South and Ohio-Kentucky All Star games following his outstanding career at Peebles High School and was named Division IV OHSBCA State Player of the Year in 2015.

“This feels really good and feels even better considering how we did it,” explained Beau. “We all thought we might get in and we thing about Dad and his brother Brian who got in my senior year. I hoped that I could do something special here and with the great basketball tradition at Peebles, it’s an honor to be on that wall. We always argued about who would get in first but this is just a wonderful feeling and to have Dad give us our plaques. It really makes you feel like you’re bigger than something and makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

After a stellar college basketball career at Valdosta State, Beau played overseas until sidetracked by injury. Today, he can be found in the business world where he says he is “doing a little bit of everything and is just as competitive”.

The final, but oldest, third of the highest scoring siblings in state history, Blake Justice finished with 2,183 points. An outstandingshooter, Blake finished with 314 three-point goals good for third in Ohio history. He scored 50 points in a single game, hit 13 three point shots in another, scored over 30 points in a game 19 times, and owned eight school records upon his graduation.

Blake was a four-time SHAC and Southeast District First Team selection. He was Southeast District and District 14 Player of the Year in 2011 and earned All-State honors four times, including Second Team selections in 2010 and 2011. During his career the Indians captured three SHAC titles and three sectional championships and were ranked seventh and ninth in the state in 2010 and 2011. Blake was selected to play in the prestigious North-South and Ohio-Kentucky All Star games following his illustrious career at Peebles High School.

“It’s one of the things that entering high school the goal was just to make the varsity squad and here we are many years later,” said Beau after the ceremonies. “Sometimes I think that we are so competitive as a family that we don’t even realize that all this even happened. We’ve all five now done what we set out in our minds to do and in fairness, we’d have never been here without our parents, who have done so much for us, detailing us, motivation and determination.”

Also following in his parent’s footsteps, Blake coached college basketball and was considered one of the brightest young coaches in the business. He stepped away from coaching, got into the business world and plays Dad to his three children.