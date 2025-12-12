Pat Mustard, age 82 years of West Union, Ohio, passed peacefully in her home on Monday, December 8, 2025. She was born in West Union, Ohio on June 25, 1943 to the late Charles and Ruth Harmon.

Pat was a graduate of West Union High School, Class of 1961. Most of her work was at the Adams County Hospital as an administrative secretary, then spent her later years in the real estate industry under Gustin Realty. She was a member of West Union Christian Union Church where she taught Sunday School and Youth groups. Pat loved spending time with her family and friends.

Pat is survived by her husband, Ray Mustard of West Union; three daughters, Lisa Davis and David of Winchester, Camella Thompson of Vanceburg, Kentucky and Marla Kizer and Tom of Milford; two sons, Josh Mustard and Shanda of Columbus and Sean Mustard of Columbus; grandchildren, Justin Davis, Shyla Thompson, Taryn Manning, Dillon Davis, Natasha Curtis, Samantha Carter, Aaron Kizer, Summer Kizer, Ainsley Mustard, Zack Kizer and Darius Mustard; great grandchildren, Story Reed, Ryker Manning, Bristol Manning, Leo Naber and Charlee Davis; brothers, Jerry Harmon and Barb of West Union and Rick Harmon and Sherri of Winchester; sister, Denise Harmon-Harris and Carnell of Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 1 p.m. with Lee Dittwiller officiating, at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be held same day from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service.

You may leave your condolences on Pat’s online tribute @www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.