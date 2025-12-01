Juanita Joyce (Cole) Redder, 86, of Cedarville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at her residence. She was born August 13, 1939, in Blue Creek, Ohio, the daughter of Forrest D. and Ruth M. Hughes Cole.

Survivors include three children, Charles David, Daniel Forrest, and Karma Sue; nine grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildre;, and by many close friends.

She played piano/organ since she was 12 years old. She and her children traveled and sang gospel music with four recordings done in Nashville. Joyce taught school for 35 years, two years in a private kindergarten in Cedarville and 33 years for Cedar Cliff Local Schools, mostly in the fifth grade. She held offices in the Church of Christ in Christian Union where she became Second Elder in the South Solon church, Deer Creek Zone President, and served on the CCCU District Board and General Board as a Youth Editor where she wrote a monthly article for The Evangelical Advocate for many years.

She then served as Missionary President for the Springfield First Church of the Nazarene for 12 years. She was very patriotic and served as Regent of the Cedar Cliff DAR for nine years (three terms), and President of the Governor Thomas Kirker Daughters of 1812 for many years.

She and her husband, Sam Redder, were married February 2, 1958, and he passed on December 14, 2019. They shared a love for travel which led to touring all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, England, France, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and Holland, Joyce also traveled to Honduras on a Work and Witness team while she was Missionary President. Two Caribbean cruises (Eastern and Western) were highlights in their lives.

Joyce surrendered her heart to the Lord at age eight, and was determined to be a willing servant to be used by Him however and wherever He directed. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 2 at the Springfield First Church of the Nazarene, 901 E. Home Rd. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Tuesday until service time. Private burial will be held by the family in the Locust Grove Cemetery, Peebles, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Nazarene Compassionate Ministries, 17001 Prairie Star Pkwy #100, Lenexa, KS, 66200, in her memory.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.