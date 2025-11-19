NA’s Hesler, Bunn named POY, COY

The 2025 Boys Soccer Coach of the Year and Player of the Year in boys soccer both came from North Adams High School, From left, Kirk Bunn (COY) and Beau Hesler (POY). (Photo courtesy of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

The 2025 All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Soccer Team. Front row, from left: Preston Call, North Adams; Keegan Craycraft, Fayetteville; Elam Faust, Lynchburg-Clay; Conner Gross, Peebles; Beau Hesler, North Adams; Ryder Luncan, Fayetteville; Quentin McIntosh, Fairfield; Brylee Mills, West Union; and Dalton Pence, North Adams; Back row, from left: Chase Pinkerton, Eastern; Sam Ramer, Eastern; Jaydon Reckers, North Adams; Jayse Riggs, Eastern; Tyler Short, Fayetteville; Colyn Sims, Peebles; Aric Slack, Lynchburg-Clay; Quin Wells, Lynchburg-Clay; Christopher Wessner, Whiteoak; and Alex Williamson, Fayetteville. (Photo courtesy of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With the 2025 girls boys soccer seasons in the rear view mirror, the coaches of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference have chosen their All-Conference Teams, recognizing the finest outstanding efforts this fall on the pitch.

The Boys Coach of the Year was North Adams’ Kirk Bunn, who led his team to a 7-1 conference mark and a school record 18-3-2 overall record, which included a trip to the Division V Elite eight. The Green Devils also had the SHAC Player of the Year in senior Beau Hesler, who scored 10 goals and dished out 16 assists on the season.

Three more Green Devils earned All-Conference honors- senior Preston Call, senior Dalton Pence and junior Jayden Reckers. Call and Reckers were integral parts of the potent North Adams offense, with Call tallying 20 goals and 10 assists with Reckers adding 15 goals and leading the SHAC with 23 assists, Just as potent was the North Adams defense, led by the senior Pence, who only score one goal on the season but prevented an innumerable amount from opponents with is astounding defensive work.

The Peebles Indians finished 8-9-1 overall, 3-5 in conference play, and placed two players on the All-Conference Team, including the conference’s leading goal scorer in 2025, junior Connor Gross. Gross racked up 25 goals and 11 assists for the Tribe. Senior Colyn Sims also earned All-Conference honors after a season that saw him chalk up 18 goals and nine assists.

The West Union boys soccer team had a successful season, setting a school record for wins as they went 9-7-2 overall, 2-5-1 in the SHAC. A good deal of the Dragons’ success can be contributed to the senior goalkeeper Brylee Mills, who was named All-Conference for his efforts. Mills was first in the conference with 220 saves and produced shutouts in six of the Dragons’ wins. On the occasions when her got out of the goal, Mills was able to score four goals.

The remainder of the 2025 SHAC Boys Soccer All-Conference Team included: Keegan Craycraft, Ryder Luncan, Tyler Short and Alex Williamson (Fayetteville); Elam Faust, Aric Slack and Quin Wells (Lynchburg-Clay); Quentin McIntosh (Fairfield): Chase Pinkerton, Sam Ramer and Jayse Riggs (Eastern Brown); and Christopher Wessner (Whiteoak).

2025 SHAC Boys Soccer Final Standings

Fayetteville 7-1

North Adams 7-1

Eastern Brown 6-2

Lynchburg-Clay 6-2

Peebles 3-5

West Union 2-5-1

Fairfield 1-6-1

Whiteoak 1-6-1

Ripley 1-6-1

Only two of the Adams County high schools field girls soccer teams and both of them had players earning All-Conference honors in 2025.

Peebles senior Aiva Brumley, who also made the All-Conference Volleyball Team, helped the Lady Indians to an 8-7-2 record, 2-4 in the conference. Brumley totaled 21 goals, third overall in the SHAC.

‘The North Adams Lady Devils were 8-10-1 overall, finishing 1-4-1 in conference play and had two girls make the All-Conference squad. Senior Carlee Garrison was a steady force for the North Adams girls and scored six goals on the season, while senior Kensley Cornette’s six goals and three assists earned her an All-Conference spot.

The remainder of the 2025 SHAC Girls Soccer All-Conference Team included: Aubrey Barber, Lilly Carlier, Jada Kassner and Autumn Waddel (Fayetteville); Caitlyn Collin, Lily Ferguson and Lily Layne (Lynchburg-Clay); Makena Corbin, Autumn Fahrian and Vivian Grimes (Eastern Brown); Callie Fultz and Abi Taylor (Ripley); and Vivian Henninger, Ava Hooper, Meri Jackson and Landry Teeters (Fairfield).

The girls soccer Coach of the Year was Fayetteville’s Jenny Rosselot and the Co-Players of the Year were Fayetteville’s Lilly Carlier and Fairfield’s Vivian Henninger.

2025 SHAC Girls Soccer Final Standings

Fayetteville 6-0

Fairfield 5-1

Lynchburg-Clay 3-2-1

Eastern Brown 3-3

Peebles 2-4

North Adams 1-4-1

Ripley 0-6