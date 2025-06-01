Loy Albert Lutton, Jr., age 81, of Hillsboro, passed away surrounded by his family on May 30, 2025 at his home. He was born the son of the late Loy Albert and Sarah S. (Simms) Lutton on December 14, 1943 in Natick, Massachusetts.

Loy proudly served his country in the US Navy. He was a dedicated pharmacist, passionate outdoorsman, and beloved friend to many, and passed away leaving behind a legacy of compassion, curiosity, and joy for life. He served in various hospitals, also at the Chillicothe VA, and Walmart Pharmacy, where his care and expertise touched countless lives. A proud graduate of Natick High School, Loy pursued his passion for pharmacy at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. His academic journey continued at The Ohio State University and culminated in earning a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University — a testament to his relentless pursuit of knowledge and professional growth.

Loy’s life extended far beyond his career. He was an avid fisherman and fly fisherman who found peace and adventure in the great outdoors. He loved trap shooting, pheasant hunting, and teaching 4-H photography, sharing his enthusiasm and skill with younger generations. He was happiest near the ocean, breathing in the salty air and watching the waves roll in. A true culinary host, Loy was known for his generous hospitality and infectious motto: “If you leave hungry, that’s your own fault.” He took great joy in cooking for others and was also a discerning bourbon connoisseur, always eager to share a good story over a glass.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Loy is survived by his children, Phillip (Mia) Lutton and Lauren (Jason Burns) Lutton, both of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Spencer, William, and Reese Lutton, Connor Hatchet, Ahna Mae Freeman, and Thomas and Tatum Burns; great grandchildren, Waylon and Samira; brother, Lars (Linda Flowers) Lutton of Lancaster; and sister, Cindy (Gary) Jones of West Wirick, Rhode Island.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Lutton and his brother, William “Bill” F. Lutton.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Hillsboro Cemetery with military honors preformed by the Highland County Honor Guard. Friends and family are invited to attend a party in honor of Loy throughout the evening of Friday, June 6. 2025 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Overlook Retreat Banquet Center, 6452 Lucas Lane, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

