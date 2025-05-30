By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

In an impressive and unexpected turn of events, the Peebles High School FFA Poultry Judging team, composed entirely of freshmen, soared to the top of the competition and took home first place in the state, earning themselves a coveted spot at the national competition later this year.

The team, made up of ninth graders Eli Mason, Calen Vogler, Lauren Shreeve and Emily Burns, has drawn widespread attention not just for their victory, but for the maturity, dedication and camaraderie they’ve shown throughout the season.

Team member Calen Vogler explained the process of poultry judging and what makes the experience so engaging. “At each competition we look at carcasses, eggs, and live birds, and we judge based on certain qualities that make each one better than the rest,” Vogler said. “Going to state was a unique experience. There’s a lot of people there, so it was a little intimidating at first, but once you get settled in, it’s kind of fun and enjoyable.”

Calen emphasized the educational value of the event and the chance to make connections across the state. “Just overall, it was a fun experience, and we got to learn a bunch of new things and meet lots of people across the state of Ohio.” As for the upcoming national competition, he shared his excitement about facing top-tier competitors from across the country. “It’ll be exciting because there’ll be people all over the country that probably know just as much or way more than we do. We’ll get to gain more knowledge, I guess, and get to know better what we’re doing.”

When asked about what draws him to FFA and poultry judging specifically, Vogler said, “FFA would just be getting to hang out with all the people in FFA and getting to meet new people. I like talking to new people and just getting to know everyone. Then poultry judging’s favorite part’s probably the live birds because I just always have liked handling animals and stuff, so it’s just kind of my thing.”

His teammate Eli Mason echoed much of the same enthusiasm. “State was a pretty unique experience because it was a huge jump up in difficulty, new things, and it was pretty different from the other competitions,” Mason said. “It was intimidating going into this and being harder, but I felt we were well prepared for it.”

As for the broader experience in FFA, Mason highlighted the diversity of learning opportunities. “We’ve learned about plants. We’ve learned about animals. We’ve learned about engines… We did a chicken broiler harvest. We did a beef barbecue and poultry… I’ve just had a huge amount of fun with the variety of things we got to do.”

Lauren Shreve, also a freshman, described the team’s accomplishment with a sense of disbelief and pride. “It was definitely an awesome experience, especially as a freshman. It was completely uncalled for. There was no way joining poultry, all of us being first year, there was no way that I planned on being a state champion,” Shreve said. “It’s absolutely uncalled for, but I’m thrilled. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

As for poultry judging itself, she explained that it’s not just about competition—it’s about community. “Best part about judging poultry is also, I have a whole new friend group now of people that I typically wouldn’t talk to. There’s nothing better than getting up at four in the morning to go judge poultry with some of the best people I know.”

The students’ accomplishments are no surprise to their advisor, Tyler Ryan, who said the group’s success was the result of rare commitment and chemistry.

Ryan said that what set this team apart was not just talent, but tenacity. “I’ve never seen a group of kids attack an event like these kids have. I mean, they’re scheduling practices outside of regular practice time and they just wanted to do well and they enjoy spending time with each other. And I think that’s kind of what made the difference is just the time. They just like to be together.”

He also spoke of his pride in their personal growth. “Aside from the poultry, I’m incredibly proud just the growth that they’ve shown this year, all four of them in different ways. It’s been pretty special… I couldn’t have really asked for a much better group.”

The journey to nationals is well underway, with the team set to attend a poultry judging camp at Texas A&M University, described by Ryan as “the premier judging camp in the country.”

“That’s why we’re going there—because we want to be the best. And that’s what we’re going to try to do,” Ryan said. “These kids are going to be potentially competing against kids that are already enrolled in college. So just oral reasons and being able to stand up there and speak the way that some of these older kids do is going to be a challenge. But I think they’re going to get so much out of it.”

Beyond the competitive element, Ryan believes the most valuable takeaway will be the relationships formed. “The networking that they’re going to do while they’re there, the people that they’re going to meet and the connections that they’re going to make, I think is going to be as valuable as anything that happens, whether they, you know, place first or 30th.”

Preparing for a trip to nationals requires significant funding, and Ryan noted the team has been actively fundraising for their upcoming travel. “We have been fundraising and raising money and we got some funds put together,” he said. He encouraged community members to follow the team’s journey and support their efforts through the Friends of Peebles FFA Facebook page.

“Go there, give it a follow, check it out. And feel free to contact Mrs. Minton or myself through text or email. That would be great,” Ryan said.

He was quick to express his appreciation for the community’s support so far. “Our community has been fantastic. And it hasn’t just been for this event. I mean, it’s been for anything and everything we’ve reached out for. We have continually been shown an outpouring of just commitment to our program from our community. They care about it. They see the value in it. And we genuinely appreciate all their support.”

As the Peebles FFA Poultry Judging team prepares for nationals, they carry with them not only the pride of a state championship, but the spirit of a community that believes in them, and the strong bonds of friendship and purpose that will serve them well beyond the judging floor.