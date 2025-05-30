By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Our All-County Senior Citizens Day 2025 is over for another year. Overall, it was another fun day. We would like to thank all of our sponsors, volunteers and everyone who worked to make this event possible.

Thank you to all our sponsors:

Platinum Sponsors (in alphabetical order): Adams County Homecare, Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc., Flannery’s Auto & Truck, FRS Transportation, and Hospice of Hope.

Gold Sponsors: Eagle Creek Nursing / Saber Health and Richmond Insurance.

Silver Sponsors: AAA7, ABCAP Meals on Wheels, ACDJFS – Adult Protective Services, ACRMC & Senior Life Solutions, Adams Brown Diabetes Education Coalition, Adams County Manor, Jeffrey D. Newman, CPA, LLC, Laurels of Hillsboro, National Bank of Adams County, Professional Case Management, Queen City Hospice, SOMC Physical Therapy, Southern Hills Community Bank.

Bronze Sponsors: Adams County Health Department, Adams County Library, Advanced Home Health & Hospice, Mullinnix Insurance Agency, Inc. , The Willow Event Center, Manchester Young In Heart Club, Scott’s & Combs Custom Towing, OSHIIP, State Farm Insurance. Please thank these sponsors when you see them or visit their business.

Special thanks to Mark Tolle for being our emcee and providing his beautiful singing to the enjoyment of all present.

Thank you to Ray Beck and Jeannie Shafer, or as we know them, “Ray-Ray The Dancing Machine & Jeannie, The Dancing Queen” dba “The Party Starters. What a delight and inspiration you are for keeping your love of dancing alive and well in your senior years. Your energy was infectious and you even got guests either dancing on the floor with you or moving in their chairs. We loved having you with us.

Thank you to Steve Sabo for your professionalism and courtesy in coming to our event to entertain us. We wish you much success wherever your comedy takes you.

The Outstanding Senior Citizen for 2025 is Sharon Ashley. The Outstanding Senior Veteran is Tom Putnam. Both of them received a lovely glass award. Tom lost a bit of his spotlight because he brought Bingo, a companion Bernedoodle, who even smiled for the camera.

This year we honored a “Solar” King and a “Solar” Queen, for how many trips around the sun they had made. Our Solar Queen is Sylvia Stone at 97 years of age. Our Solar King is William Stubbs at 89 years and four months of age. They each received a sparkled sash, a crown for William and a tiara for Sylvia.

Our longest married couple (both had to be present to win) is Patricia and Bill Cochran for 57 years of marriage. They both received a sparkled sash, a crown and tiara.

We also wish to thank all of the guests who came to celebrate aging with us and as the theme for this year states, “Flip the Script on Aging”. I hope you accomplish all that you want to do, learn something new, embrace a new hobby and keep moving!

Just A Thought: “The happy man is not he who seems thus to others, but who seems thus to himself.” ~Publilius Syrus, 1st century BCE, from the Latin by D. Lyman, 1856