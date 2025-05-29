Adams County turkey hunters fared a little better this season than in years past with 361 wild turkeys harvested. That’s 10 more gobblers bagged than last season for a slight 3% increase. Adams County still ranks as one of the top counties in the state for harvesting a wild turkey. According to the numbers, Adams is 11th best in the state. The local wild turkey population continues to make small steps toward recovery after several years of poor hatches.

Across the board most counties, not all counties but most, saw small increases in the turkey take this past season which ran from April 19 through May 18. Results of the south zone at the season close saw 15,768 wild turkeys bagged over Ohio’s four-week season. According to ODNR that is up nearly 11 % over a three-year average of 14,253 birds taken.

Locally, Brown County hunters bagged 320 gobblers and Pike County turkey hunters harvested 205 birds. In neighboring Scioto County, 315 turkeys were tagged and in Highland County turkey hunters checked in 339 wild turkeys. All neighboring counties saw the turkey harvest numbers go up slightly.

I understand through the grapevine that a hot topic at a recent wildlife council meeting was the discussion to discontinue the fall turkey season in Ohio. The topic was vigorously debated among council members, citing that low turkey numbers proved that hens should be protected from harvest. Ultimately it was decided to continue with the fall season in which hens are fair game and is now set for October 1 through October 26. From what I gather, most turkey hunters would like to see the fall turkey season closed all together. But as a good friend and author of several turkey hunting books, Rick Combs, pointed out the relatively small number of hens killed during the fall season is insignificant when compared to an estimated wild turkey population in Ohio at 160,000 to 180,000 birds.

The Ohio Wildlife Council approved the 2025-26 hunting seasons, and they are as follows: Archery deer Sept 27-Feb 1; Gun deer Dec 1-Dec 7, then Dec 20-21; Muzzleloading deer Jan 3-6; Youth deer Nov. 22-23; Grouse season Nov 7- Nov.30; Squirrel Sept 1- Jan 31; Rabbit Nov. 7 – Feb 28. For a complete list of all Ohio hunting season dates go to https://dam.assets.ohio.gov/image/upload/ohiodnr.gov/documents/wildlife/news/April_Approved_Dates.pdf

Tranquility Wildlife Area Shooting Range is temporarily closed for repairs but is expected to reopen in late May if all goes according to plan.

According to field reports from the Ohio Division of Wildlife, Adams County Wildlife officer Gus Kiebel, along with Information & Education officer Kathy Behr, attended a sixth grade career day by the ACOVSD where approximately 240 students inquired about careers in wildlife and about the best parts of a wildlife career.

In other news, Officer Kiebel caught a person fishing without a license at the Winchester Reservoir, who then failed to show up in court. A month later Officer Kiebel caught the same person again at Winchester Reservoir and booked the individual for failing to appear in court. The defendant got to spend a weekend in Adams County jail and paid $135 in courts costs.

Probably some of the biggest news to come out of ODNR in sometime is the announcement on May 6 of the launch of a hunting guide certification program called “Hunt PrOH Certification”. The program is entirely volunteer but hunting guides that complete the certification process will be on a list of accredited outfitters on the wildohio.gov website. For more information go to https://ohiodnr.gov/buy-and-apply/hunting-fishing-boating/hunting-resources/voluntary-outfitter-accreditation-program.