Are you an aspiring writer? Do you want your words and ideas to reach the world, to be published? Or maybe you would just like to have your business letters and ads get more attention.

All writing, even books and articles written by best-selling authors, needs editing to be as good as it can be. Self-published books need editing even more than those published by traditional publishers, since when you self-publish there is no editor at the publishing house forcing you to make your writing better. It’s hard to edit yourself, because we are usually pretty fond of what we write, so it’s hard to see what’s wrong with it. This is why it usually takes another person to cast the necessary cold, objective eye on things we’ve written, to make them better.

But there are things you can do yourself to improve your own writing. And on May 31, at the Peebles Public Library, a professional editor of vast experience will explain exactly what they are.

Carol Cartaino has been helping writers in all walks of life make their writing better for more than 40 years. After 10 years at what was then the world’s largest publisher, Prentice-Hall of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, working with writers on every imaginable subject, she moved to Cincinnati to create the book department of Writer’s Digest books. Writer’s Digest was well known as the publisher of Writer’s Digest magazine, and the perennially best-selling Writer’s Market, which told writers where they could go to try and sell their writing. Under Carol’s leadership, it was soon also publishing a whole line of how-to books on writing for those eager to succeed in publishing.

After a decade at Writer’s Digest books, Carol succumbed to the nesting instinct and bought a small farm in Adams County, where she was joined by a partner from the Eastern publishing establishment, Literary Agent Oscar Collier of Collier Associates Literary Agency of New York City. With a literary agent operating right on her property, Carol now learned even more about the ins and outs of getting books written, sold, and published.

Since 1987, She has been working from Adams County to help writers across the country make their books better, more likely to interest publishers. She has given presentations on writing to aspiring writers in twelve states.

Cartaino will be on hand at the Peebles Library on Saturday, May 31 to meet and greet and give tips on how to make your writing better.