Congressman Dave Taylor (OH-02) and Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) recently introduced the Rural Broadband Assistance Act, which would codify the Broadband Technical Assistance Program to help rural communities access broadband funds available to them through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Broadband Technical Assistance Program, which was established in 2021 to provide grants to local governments, non-profits, land grant universities, Tribes, and businesses for technical assistance in accessing existing broadband programs. This additional support will guide rural communities through the process of preparing applications, identifying resources to finance broadband expansion, preparing reports and surveys necessary to support broadband development, and more.

USDA broadband programs are primarily focused on developing fiber optic internet throughout rural America, and yet in the history of the programs, these funds have largely bypassed the state of Ohio, including its Second Congressional District. This oversight serves as an impetus for the introduction of the Rural Broadband Assistance Act, which will provide rural communities with additional guidance to increase their participation in broadband programs.

“Just because broadband expansion programs exist for rural communities like ours in Southern Ohio doesn’t mean they’re easy to navigate,” said Congressman Taylor. “In many small communities where local governments don’t have dedicated grant writers, assistance with the application process could make the difference between future internet connectivity or none at all, carrying with it massive economic implications. Rural areas have been left behind in the internet connectivity conversation, and I’m leading the charge in Congress to use every available channel to finally deliver broadband to our rural communities.”

“In so many rural Illinois hometowns, our neighbors just need a little help getting started with broadband,” Congressman Sorensen said. “This bill makes it easier for small towns to get the support they need to apply for funding and get connected — without new spending. It’s about making sure every community has a fair shot at staying connected and bringing reliable internet to boost our economy.”

Multiple organizations have voiced their support for the Rural Broadband Assistance Act, including the Rural Community Assistance Partnership (RCAP), the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), the Rural Broadband Association (NTCA), and the National Association of Counties (NACo).

Specifically, this bill will amend the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to authorize recipients of funds under the BEAD program to provide broadband vouchers to households in specific locations, using previously allocated federal funds. It will additionally give service priority to counties in the bottom 50% of a state’s per capita income. In Ohio’s Second Congressional District, thirteen of its sixteen counties are among the bottom 50% of Ohio’s lowest per capita income areas, meaning the Bridging the Broadband Gap Act of 2025 would directly prioritize Southern Ohio and the rural residents who need internet connectivity the most.

