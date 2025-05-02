News Release

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and while distracted driving remains a significant concern in Ohio, new data indicates that two years after the state’s “phones down” law took effect, Ohio is seeing positive, lifesaving results.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 in 2023. The bill strengthened the state’s distracted driving laws by making it a primary offense to use handheld electronic devices while driving.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the average number of crashes in Ohio has dropped by 8%, injuries are down 3%, and traffic fatalities have declined by 4% since the law took effect in April 2023.

Data from Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) continues to show about a 10% drop in cell phone use in Ohio among drivers who share their device data as part of employer-based safety programs or in exchange for insurance discounts. CMT estimates the law has saved Ohio at least $337 million in economic damages.

“We’re certainly seeing less distracted driving than before the law went into effect, but we still have a long way to go,” said Governor DeWine. “I appreciate all the drivers who have chosen to stay focused on the road, and I encourage more drivers to do the same. Distracted-driving crashes are completely avoidable.”

While underreported, there were 8,571 distracted-driving-related crashes on Ohio roadways last year. These crashes resulted in 29 people killed and 4,458 people injured.

Of the distracted driving-related crashes, 36% occurred at an intersection, which emphasizes the importance of drivers paying attention at intersections where vehicles are turning and people are crossing.

Cell phone data in Ohio and nationwide typically shows that drivers are more distracted Monday through Friday during the afternoon commute. Weekends also see steady distractions after 10 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has put enhanced focus on distracted driving over the past two years and will continue to do so during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

“Ohio’s hands-free law is saving lives,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “With increased enforcement, we are seeing fewer crashes – but the responsibility on the road starts with every driver. No distraction is worth the risk.”

Younger male drivers are more likely to drive distracted than young female drivers. From 2019 – 2024, 63% of the distracted driving crashes involved drivers 35 or younger with 60% being males.

Most distracted driving crashes occurred on roads with a speed limit of 35 MPH, followed by roads with posted speeds of 25 and 55 MPH. The most distracted-driving-related fatalities occurred on 55 MPH roadways.

The top five counties with the highest number of distracted-driving crashes between 2020 and 2024 were Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Franklin, Montgomery, and Lucas.

Fines under the state’s distracted driving law start at $150 and increase to $500. Fines are doubled if the violation occurs in a work zone.

According to NerdWallet, a driver with an at-fault crash on their record pays $1,110 more per year for a full-coverage policy than a driver with no violations.

Beyond the dollar figure, the loss of a life has a ripple effect that can’t be calculated.

The best way to combat distracted driving is to put away distractions. Drivers should let a passenger act as a co-pilot to read and send texts or adjust navigation apps.

As a general rule, activities that take your eyes off the road and your mind off driving for longer periods of time are the most dangerous. Wait to complete these activities when you can stop in a safe place.