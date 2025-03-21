By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

For most high school students, graduation marks the culmination of a four-year journey filled with classes, extracurricular activities and personal growth. But for Hanna Hopkins, the road to her diploma was anything but conventional. Through unwavering dedication, strong family support and the willingness of school officials to advocate for her, Hanna has achieved something remarkable—earning her diploma in just two years.

Hanna Hopkins set her sights on an ambitious goal- to graduate early. While many students follow a traditional path, Hanna recognized early on that she was capable of accelerating her coursework and completing the necessary credits in half the usual time.

“I’ve always been self-motivated and determined,” Hanna shared. “Once I realized it was possible to graduate early, I knew I wanted to go for it. I was willing to put in the extra work because I wanted to move on to the next step in my life as soon as I could.”

However, completing high school in two years wasn’t without its difficulties. Juggling a demanding course load, including online classes, extra certifications, and maintaining focus amidst the pressures of teenage life, was no easy feat.

“There were times when it was tiring,” Hanna admitted, “but the thought of getting out of school early kept me going. It was more about what came after high school, not the extra work I had to put in to get there.”

Behind Hanna’s success was her biggest supporter: her mother, Brittany Hopkins. Brittany, who has always recognized her daughter’s determination, made it her mission to ensure Hanna had every opportunity to pursue her dream of early graduation.

“Hanna has always been driven,” Brittany said. “She knew what she wanted, and as her mother, I was going to do whatever I could to help her achieve that.”

Brittany played an integral role in navigating the school’s policies, meeting with administrators, and ensuring that Hanna had access to the resources she needed. She recalled how the idea of early graduation first came about: “She started West Union in eighth grade. Ninth grade rolled around and she’s like, ‘I want to graduate early.’ So we talked to the principal and the guidance counselor and they said, ‘Yeah, no problem.’”

Despite initial approval, the situation soon hit a hurdle. By September or October of Hanna’s final year, the family learned that the application for early graduation had been denied due to her status as a sophomore. Brittany was shocked to discover the restriction in the school handbook. “They have it in the handbook that a sophomore cannot graduate,” she explained.

Faced with this challenge, Brittany began reaching out to other schools in the region, including Eastern, North Adams, and Manchester, but they all had similar rules. She soon understood that schools had practical concerns behind their policies: “They have to keep track of the kid until they’re 18.”

Despite these setbacks, Brittany persisted. “We went to the board meeting, spoke at the board meeting, and said my piece very respectfully. Dawn Wallace, the superintendent, said that she was grateful that we showed up and that she would come up with a backup plan.”

After some back-and-forth discussions, including a suggestion of an internship (which Brittany rejected), Superintendent Dawn Wallace came up with a new solution: “She said, ‘Alright, I’ve got it to where we can put her in the books a grade up and then she can graduate.’” The solution was a victory for the Hopkins family, and after some perseverance, Hanna was able to graduate early.

“It took some fighting, but it wasn’t too bad. It really wasn’t,” Brittany reflected. “It was just a lengthy process.”

Despite the intense workload and challenges along the way, Hanna remained determined. In addition to her regular high school coursework, she also completed training as a state-tested nurse aide (STNA), a certification she earned through a month-long program that was covered by the school district. Hanna will complete the process when she takes her state certification test on March 22.

When asked about balancing her heavy load of coursework with her STNA training, Hanna explained, “I was at school until two and then took STNA classes from five to nine.”

Despite the long hours, Hanna remained focused and driven, choosing to stay committed to the path she had set for herself. “It’s not really hard. It’s just time-consuming,” she said, “but it was worth it. The most rewarding part has been getting to leave school early.”

Looking ahead, Hanna is excited to embark on her adult life. She has already secured a job at Adams County Manor, where she plans to work full time. “I’m excited to work and get paid for it instead of wasting eight hours of my day at school,” she shared.

Though she is ready to move forward, Hanna hasn’t completely cut ties with her high school experience. When asked about the upcoming graduation ceremony, she admitted that walking across the stage with her classmates, who are two years older, will be a unique experience. “It’ll be weird,” Hanna said with a laugh, “but I’m just happy to be done. I’m not really going to miss school.”

Hanna’s journey is a powerful example of what determination, family support, and the right educational environment can achieve. Her story emphasizes the importance of students taking charge of their education, parents advocating for their children’s dreams, and schools being open to adapting to each student’s needs.

As she prepares to walk across the stage, Hanna has not only earned a high school diploma in record time but has also proven that the road less traveled can lead to success. Whether she continues to work in healthcare or explores other opportunities in the future, one thing is clear: Hanna Hopkins has set a powerful example for others that with hard work and perseverance, anything is possible.

Brittany also praised the support they received from the guidance counselor, who was instrumental in setting her daughter on the right track for her early graduation. “I emailed first week of school when she mentioned it and he responded with, ‘Yes, I’ll set her up with their, I think, an online coordinator.’” He was proactive and always responded promptly to inquiries, ensuring that Hanna stayed on track. Brittany shared that the counselor “was very helpful during the whole process. I kind of wish they would let it be known that it’s possible to more kids. I do think a lot of kids would try for it if they knew it was possible.”

West Union High School Guidance Councilor Troy Grooms was also supportive of Hanna’s journey. “I am extremely proud of Hanna and the hard work she has put in to accomplish her goal of graduating from high school in only two years, a job very well done!” he said.

As Hanna prepares to begin the next chapter of her life, it’s clear that her early graduation wasn’t just about academic achievement—it was about the power of perseverance, the strength of family support, and the willingness of school officials to collaborate in order to make her dreams a reality.

Subscribe to the People’s Defender

https://www.peoplesdefender.com/subscribe/