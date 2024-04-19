Pat L. Newman, 92 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2024 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Pat was born on September 24, 1931 in West Union, Ohio, the daughter of the late James and Irene (Piatt) Grooms. Pat took pride in being a homemaker and mother.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Newman, whom she married on October 25, 1949, and who passed away on March 2, 2024. Pat is survived by her daughters, Candy (Jim) Smith of San Antonio and Sandy Reed of Peebles. Pat will be missed by her grandson, Todd Reed; and four great-grandsons, Chase, Cameron, Cade, and Cash.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, April 20, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation on Saturday, April 20, 2024, beginning at 1 p.m at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Gary Brown will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.