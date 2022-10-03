Rachel Gwendolyn ONeal, nee Beor, 65 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Rachel was born April 24, 1957 to the late Richard and Naomie Beor nee Tibbs. In addition to her parents, Rachel was also preceded in death by her loving husband Chester Ray ONeal.

Rachel is survived by sisters Bertha Barto of Dayton and Virginia Riede of Cincinnati; daughters Brenda Watson of Ripley and Dawn Yates married to Rick Yates Jr. of West Union; and four grandchildren, Cody and Chelsey Yates, both of West Union, Tristan and Rae Watson, both of Ripley; and many nieces and nephews and best griend Carlotta Yates of West Union.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Johnny Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Following the burial there will be a gathering at the Liberty Township Hall.