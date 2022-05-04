Timothy Wade Hounshell, 63 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at his residence.

Tim was born on June 13, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Unaus (Bryant) and Carl Hounshell. Tim held an associate degree. He worked as a librarian as well as in a department store.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his two brothers, James Hounshell and Dennis Hounshell.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.