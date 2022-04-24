Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on April 4, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Diane Ward and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Christian Martin via teleconference. Juvenile Court Clerk Christy Kirker were present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Employment- Boldman; Personnel- Discipline; Remote workforce- Paying Village of West Union taxes when not working inside the village.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 9:34 a.m. with Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 9:46 a.m.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Shay Boldman as a Clerical Specialist 1 at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services commencing April 11, 2022 as submitted by JFS Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into executive session at 10:02 a.m. with Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, Deputy Randy Walters and FOP Union Representative Mark Scranton to discuss Collective Bargaining Matters in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (4). Vote: All aye.

Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 10:20 a.m.

It was moved Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to accept the resignation of Adriana Carter as a janitor effective April 1, 2022 as presented by Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into an agreement between the Village of West Union and the Board of Adams County Commissioners for emergency medical services transportation of inmates at the Adams County jail at the rate of $200 per transport commencing April 4, 2022 through December 31, 2022.Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio Service Corporation (CCAOSC) for participation in Worker’s Compensation Retro Group Rating Plan. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the following travel request: Lisa Newman CTA 2022 Summer Conference May 23-26, 2022 $880. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve Drawdown Request #1 in the amount of $10,258 for FAA Grant 3-39-0112-013-2021 (CRSSA) for Alexander Salamon Airport and authorize Commissioner Ward to sign on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve Drawdown Request #2 in the amount of $2,000 for FAA Grant 3-39-0112-010-2020 (CARES) for Alexander Salamon Airport and authorize Commissioner Ward to sign on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Adams Lake Sewer Project- Discussion included manhole cover placement and extensions for residential partials;

Water Extension Projects- Request from resident on Hawkins Road for water service; Highland County water has shown no interest in serving Cow Run Road, Heron Road, Raines Road and State Route 770; Annex building roof replacement- will be advertised for bids; opening April 25, 2022 10:30 a.m.; Airport Package Plant- Solicited a request for quotes for maintenance; MOU agreement for operating and maintenance; Adams County Training Center-Fire hydrant in sidewalk, within village right-of-way. Relocation to be discussed at next construction meeting; Faith Based Grant- Faith Based and Community Initiative Grant available from the Governor’s office; Adams County Airport-Issue with the posting of the NOTAM during construction; issue corrected immediately.

At 10:30 a.m. the second public hearing was held for the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) with ECD Director Holly Johnson. An application will be submitted in June 2022 for $300,000 in funding to support home rehabilitation, down payment assistance, and home repairs.

The board met with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant Chief Adam Dozier to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Resignation-Sims, Eagle, Miskell; New squad- Delay in delivery due to chassis; Quarterly budget update- Review of quarterly budget and statistics- Run numbers nearly double from 2021; Maintenance and repairs of squads up due to motor and transmission replacement; Salaries up- reductions of overtime necessary; Supplies- up due to opening of new stations; Utilities- will apply for reductions and budget billing for savings; Fuel- Increased fuel prices not budgeted. Will look for ways to reduce costs; Medicount- Will reduce fees off revenue amounts; EFT of revenue to county account; Station #500- Presented timeline for completion and inspection. Pharmacy board will approve licensure after final inspection.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to accept the resignation of Brian Sims with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective April 1, 2022 as recommended by Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to accept the resignation of Matt Eagle with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective April 16, 2022 as recommended by Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to accept the resignation of Phil Miskell with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective April 1, 2022 as recommended by Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Brian Baldridge as a volunteer medic with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective April 4, 2022. Vote: All aye.

The board met with County Engineer Lee Pertuset to discuss the following issues: Bid award- Adams County Paving Project- Various Roads/2022; Coffee Hollow Road flooding issue.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the award of the Adams County Paving Project-Various Roads to the lowest bidder Brown County Construction Company, LLC at the bid of $947,363 upon the recommendation of Engineer Lee Pertuset. Vote: All aye.

A public meeting was held at 1 p.m. regarding a petition that was filed by John McCormick which called for the partial vacation of Virginia Road, T-421, Scott Township. Those present for the hearing were: landowners John McCormick and Lois McCormick. No testimony was received against the proposed partial vacation. It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the partial vacation of Virginia Road, T-421, Scott Township as petitioned by John McCormick. County Engineer Lee Pertuset will be filing a report on the closure. Vote: All aye. The McCormick’s requested executive session to discuss further closure of Virginia Road but the request was denied due to no provisions within the guidelines.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley met with the board to discuss the following legal issues: Request to waive fees for delinquent property tax on property that was inherited; Kelly Day- Protocols to establish Kelly Day for EMS staffing.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn