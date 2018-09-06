John B Newman

John Barton Newman, 72 years, of Peebles, passed away on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

John was born in Adams County, Ohio, on August 31, 1946, the son of the late Paul and Lena (Elgin) Newman. After serving in the United States Navy, John was self-employed as a car salesman. John was an active member of the Bainbridge VFW Post #4736 and the Hillsboro AMVETS Post #OH61.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bernice Newman, and a sister, Barbara Shanks. John is survived by his wife, Marlene (Wolfe) Newman, whom he married on July 26, 1969. He is also survived by two sons, Johnny Newman, of Peebles; and Stephen Newman, of Frankfort, Ohio; and one daughter, Kimberly (Kenny) Horsley, of Peebles. John also leaves behind two brothers, Dennis Newman, of West Union; and Tim Newman, of Hillsboro; and two sisters, Alice Hoop, of West Union; and Sue Newman, of Peebles; as well as five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services for John will be held on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at 2:00 PM, at the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union. The ceremony will be officiated by Bob King. Military rites will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard, prior to the service.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, September 9, 2018, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at the Peebles Church of Christ in Christian Union, in Peebles, Ohio.

The family requests that memorial donations go to the Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.

Please visit us at www. wallacethompsonfuneralhomes. com, to sign our online guestbook.