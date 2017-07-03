Workhouse helps free up jail space Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit ‘Heroin has taken me to my darkest places’ The beauty of the giant combine West Union gets past North Adams 5-2 in 10U baseball tourney play Eastern Brown hosts annual Girls Soccer Shootout “It’s been a real community effort” Summer ball winds down for local squads Submit your Knothole team photos! Gokey, Morgan, Young to perform at 2017 Festival of the Bells Just looking around the room When in the course of human events When your dreams seem out of reach Ricky A Smith Ricky A Smith Dean McClellan Ruby O Shell Peggy R Atkinson Caroline E Fulton Marcia R Baldwin Juanita N Lewis Mary K Hilterbran Jack D Reed ‘I had no gumption except to get high’ Long-lost siblings meet for the first time after nearly six decades apart Freedom Festival to honor the American Flag ‘Music and Memory’ at Adams County Manor renews lives lost to dementia Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy takes gold at 2017 Ohio Police and Fire Games Toole awarded Winchester Alumni Scholarship Lady Devils host Summer Varsity Shootout In 14U, Peebles finishes regular season with blowout win Der professionelle Basketball-Traum Local pair attend Wabash College Wrestling Camp Shootouts in the summer time Eight dollars and three keys When life gets messy Hot summer days were no sweat Janice McGlothin Jeannine O Evans Gerald Grooms Marvin Setty Richard G Waldron Grand Marshals selected for West Union Fourth of July Parade Adams County, Maysville Vet team up to save injured dog Michael S Knauff Victor P Price Success builds from the bottom up Finalists named for 2017 Fair Queen Contest William Glenn DeWine, Reader Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation MHS principal to take superintendent post Peebles Skate Park now a reality 2017-18 Fur and Feather Ambassadors named Caley Grooms is Cattlemen’s Beef Ambassador Dr. Mueller leaving Health Department’s free clinic Hourglass Quilt Barn returning to Adams County Lung, Thornburg are First Team All-District selections North Adams hosts annual Boys Basketball Camps Walk-off winner Wanda Hill George D Johnson Life can be a juggling act My favorite thing to do on the farm Wolves in Adams County! Ronald L Wedmore Three lessons from Dad Donald D Morgan Wenstrup uninjured in Virginia shooting Portman staff to hold grant funding workshop Raymond E Applegate Keeping the Peebles tradition alive Back on the hardwood, local hoops squads compete in Monday Night League Seven county athletes recognized as All-SHAC Baseball honorees Stepping to the podium Lady Hounds host Youth Volleyball Camp Senior Profile: Bryan Young Junior Deputy Boot Camps kick off in Manchester Hayes pleads “not guilty” to 109 counts Six-year-old girl finds long-lost class ring Jefferson Alumni awards annual scholarships Paul Tate Jr Marcus I Cox Jewell Gill James M Hill Jr Jeffrey S Jones Samuel A Disher Jack Sterling BREAKING NEWS: Parents face charges after son overdoses on opiate License Hikes and Tall Turkey Tales Danger under every rock Reigning Miss Ohio USA will judge 2017 Adams County Fair Queen Pageant Gordley’s hoops career will continue at Mount St. Joseph Russell C Newman Kenneth C Thurman George Uebel Summer Reading Program underway Honor Flight carries local veteran to DC When rescuers become victims Passing the torch, West Union hosts week-long basketball camp for future Dragons SENIOR PROFILE: Sara Knechtly
Penguin ‘chills’ with kids in library visit

Written by Peoples Defender Leave a comment
“Randi the Penguin”

Traveling aquarium educates communities about aquatic life and conservation – 

By Patricia Beech – 
Photos by Mark Carpenter – 

There was no Caped Crusader and no Boy Wonder, but the Penguin was in town on Tuesday, June 27 compliments of the Wave Foundation, a non-profit organization that partners with the Newport Aquarium to share the wonders of aquatic life through its Wave on Wheels traveling aquarium.

Over a hundred youngsters like this young man took their turn at petting “Randi”, a pengiun visiting the county from the Newport Aquarium.

Nearly 150 children and their caregivers packed the West Union Library for a chance to see and pet “Randi the Penguin” from the aquarium.
“Our goal is to educate the public about marine animals and the importance of conservation to preserving their habitats,” said Marine Biologist and Wave on Wheels employee Nicholas Calrahan, who spoke to the crowd about every aspect of a penguin’s life. “We educate people so they will learn to love animals, because if they love the animals they’ll be more likely to protect them.”

Calrahan explained that penguins in the wild generally live only 10 to15 years because of predators, sickness, and injury.
“At the aquarium, we keep a very close eye on them, and we take very good care of them,” he said. “Our penguins usually double their life expectancy, living 25 to 30 years or beyond.”
Calrahan said the oldest aquarium penguin recently died in Colorado at the age of 51.
Kiersten and Alexa Rowe attended the event with their grandmother, Ursula Shiveley. “Penguins are my favorite animals,” said Kiersten. “I’ve always liked them and collected them to decorate my room.”
Her sister, twelve-year-old Alexa, called the event a “once in a lifetime opportunity”. “I like penguins too, and I’m really excited about petting one.”
Karen Young of West Union attended with her triplet granddaughters, Stella, Emma, and Eden, and their younger sister Ezra Seitz. “We come to the library every week for story time, and we came today because it’s a great opportunity for the girls to see and pet a live penguin.”
“Randi” also made an appearance at the Manchester Library earlier on Tuesday and if you missed her the first time around, she will be back in Adams County later this month, with appearances scheduled on July 18 at 10 a.m. at the North Adams Library and that same day at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Library.

