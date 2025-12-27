SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Emmy Stapleton
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Darren and Heather Stapleton
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Softball, Golf, Basketabll
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The competition
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The drama
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Shelbi getting hit in the head with a Croc at Kings Island
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Zach Bryan
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
Fight Club”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Trailer Park Boys
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with my boyfriend
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Longhorn Steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
My cat
FUTURE PLANS:
To become a Speech Pathologist