SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Emmy Stapleton

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Darren and Heather Stapleton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Softball, Golf, Basketabll

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The competition

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The drama

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Shelbi getting hit in the head with a Croc at Kings Island

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Zach Bryan

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

Fight Club”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Trailer Park Boys

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with my boyfriend

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

My cat

FUTURE PLANS:

To become a Speech Pathologist