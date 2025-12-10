Four in double figures as Peebles wins opener

After one of his numerous steals, Peebles’ Colyn Sims scores on a layup, two of his 17 points as the Indians downed Manchester 90-54 on Homecoming Night at PHS. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It has become a common trend in recent years for schools to move their Basketball Homecoming ceremonies to earlier in the season to avoid the weather issues that come along with January and February dates. For this season, Peebles High School took that a step further, Homecoming Night was also the home opener for the Indians, their students and fans. On Friday, December 5 the Indians welcomed a large crows and county rival, the Manchester Greyhounds, to town for an early Southern Hills Athletic Conference battle.

The battle turned out, however, to be more one-sided as Little Big Horn and again it was the Indians coming out on top. Though the Greyhounds had two games under their belts already (1-1), it was the Indians who looked to be in midseason form. Harassing the Hounds from one end of the court to the other and placing four players in double figures , the Tribe built up a double digit lead int he first quarter and continued to play add-on for the rest of the night, running the visitors right out of town smarting with a 90-54 defeat.

“It may not seen like it but we still have a lot to work on, Said Peebles head coach Josh Arey after the game. “We just have to be sharp all the time and can’t have lapses no matter what the score is. I thought our kids had energy from the get-go tonight and played hard, shared the ball. When we do that and run our stuff, good things are going to happen.”

