News Release

Applications are still being accepted for Spring 2026 scholarship funding at Southern State Community College. Current students, as well as new students, can apply.

The application, available online at https://www.sscc.edu/financialaid/scholarships.shtml, will be open through the first week of spring classes in January; however, the priority review and awareness period is now through November 30.

Students only need to complete one application, which could qualify them for more than one scholarship when applying.

Scholarship amounts are based on full-time enrollment for the 2026 Spring Semester, which begins on January 12, 2026. Awards will be prorated if scholarship recipients are enrolled part-time.

Due to program funding rules, high school students enrolled in the College Credit Plus program are not eligible to apply for scholarship funding.

If you have questions or need assistance with completing an application, please contact the Financial Aid Office at (937) 393-3431, Ext. 2515 or email [email protected].