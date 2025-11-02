Revenge is the only move, November 7 – 9

News Release

SSCC Theatre presents William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” adapted by Rainee Angles, playing November 7-9, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m.

“Hamlet” is a timeless tragedy of revenge, madness, and betrayal. After the sudden death of his father, Prince Hamlet (played by Payton Taylor) is visited by the ghost of the late king (Bob Brown), who reveals a chilling truth: he was murdered by his own brother, Claudius (Shawn Thomsen), who has now seized both the throne and Hamlet’s mother, Queen Gertrude (Paula Campagna). Torn between duty and despair, Hamlet struggles with grief, feigned insanity, and the burden of vengeance. His erratic behavior devastates Ophelia (Logan Savage), the woman he loves, while his mistrust of Gertrude deepens the play’s portrait of fractured family ties. As deception spreads through the Danish court, friendships crumble, innocence is destroyed, and elaborate plots drive the story toward a final, fatal duel. With its ghostly visitations, razor-sharp wit, and haunting conclusion, “Hamlet” endures as Shakespeare’s most profound and devastating masterpiece.

The cast also includes Jacob Bice, Camden Griffith, Fiona Holmes, Ian Holmes, Leslie Holmes, Gavin Isaacs, Bronwyn Jones, Johanna Kelley, Max Petzold, Quinn Pickering-Polstra, A.J. Schroder, and Matt Waits.

The production team includes: Rainee Angles (director), Brent Angles and Rainee Angles (production design), Zanna Eckman (costumes), Jeff Horick (fight choreography), Benjamin Gullett (public relations, sound design), Chelsea Heifner (stage manager), and Ivy Garrison (assistant stage manager).

Fulfilling other crew positions are Ben Alexander, Brendan Bell, Sarah Jo Beyersdoerfer, Brianna Bowen, Seth Brose, D.J. Eckman, Avery Jakeway, Brennyn Jodrey, Mikhail Jurkovac, Jackson King, Amber Lytle, Amber Klump, Madison Stanfield, Taylor Stanfield, and Conner Wiscaver.

Tickets for “Hamlet” are now on sale for $20 and can be purchased online at www.sscctheatre.com or at the door. Students with a valid ID can buy tickets at the door for $10. Credit cards are accepted for both online and in-person purchases.

For more information on “Hamlet,” please visit www.sscctheatre.com.