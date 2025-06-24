News Release

Funding is now available through the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) for locally led conservation and environmental stewardship efforts that advance the greater well-being of the region.

For the second consecutive year, funding through FAO’s Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity will support community projects, fellowships, research and innovation in the areas of conservation and environmental stewardship. This annual funding is made possible through a landmark $5 million investment from the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) and gifts from other committed partners who helped to establish FAO’s Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity Fund, including American Electric Power, AEP Foundation, Nicolozakes Trucking & Construction Inc. and Ohio CAT.

“Thanks to MWCD’s transformative gift and the vision of other generous donors, we’re able to support trailblazers and changemakers as they work to preserve Appalachian Ohio’s natural environment for future generations,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO president and CEO. “When we unite around a shared purpose like this, we can accomplish so much more than any of us could achieve alone.”

Last year’s environmental stewardship funding opportunity resulted in more than $160,000 in community, innovation and research grants as well as fellowships and scholarships regionwide.

“Through the initial funding round, we supported everything from on-the-ground environmental restorations to cutting-edge research, and we’re already seeing the impact across the region,” said Craig Butler, MWCD executive director. “These investments reaffirm our dedication to both our conservation mission and the communities we serve.”

A total of $125,000 in funding is available within the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio and seven additional counties served by MWCD for:

· Community grants to support locally driven projects that preserve and enhance our natural environment. Public and nonprofit organizations as well as individuals or groups working with a fiscal sponsor are eligible to apply.

· Fellowships to provide two years of support (including a financial stipend and mentorship) for individuals who pioneer positive change outside their paid positions through projects that address environmental challenges,

promote biodiversity and encourage conservation. Nominations, including self-nominations, are being accepted this year.

· Innovation grants to invest in new and creative approaches that result in environmental good while encouraging environmental stewardship.

· Research grants to support studies that address critical gaps in our understanding of our diverse ecosystems and contribute to the conservation and enhancement of aquatic biodiversity and healthy habitats.

This funding opportunity also includes the Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity Scholarship to support individuals seeking degrees or continuing education in ecology, forestry, wildlife ecology or related natural resource fields, as well as skilled trades, vocational and technical training in fields that integrate and support green energy technology, sustainable agriculture and land stewardship. Scholarships will be available as part of FAO’s annual scholarship application cycle, which will open in early 2026.

All funding requests must be submitted by Tuesday, July 15. Additional information and applications are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/EnvironmentalStewardship.

For more information on these funding opportunities and how you can support or create opportunities for the people and communities of Appalachian Ohio, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email [email protected] or call (740) 753-1111.