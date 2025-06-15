Lore, Legends & Landmarks of Old Adams

By Stephen Kelley

We left off last week by describing the first recorded occurrence of a haunting at the county jail. Although there were apparently earlier reports of ghosts or other “paranormal” activities taking place in the new facility, the first “official” account was published in the December 10, 1896 issue of The People’s Defender.

This was only a year and eight months after the jail was first opened. After describing how “Big Food” Howell of Manchester had witnessed an apparition float into his cell and blow out his lamp, the Defender articles proceeded to tell of similar sightings which had just taken place on the evening of December 8.

In part, that news account stated, “Several weeks ago the alleged ghostly manifestation subsided to a great degree, and of late very little has been seen or heard of the jail ghost. Tuesday night, however, the spook reappeared in all its frightfulness and proceeded to go through with some of its gyrations that spread terror among the inmates of the prison.

“George Wood, a colored prisoner and Charley Bradley occupy adjoining cells. About ten o’clock as they relate, an apparition robed in white, glided swiftly down the main corridor and stopped in front of Wood’s cell, reaching in a long, thin arm and wound its icy fingers in his wooly locks and almost pulled his hair out by the roots. (Wood) gave vent to an unearthly scream.

The spook then passes to Bradley’s cell and leaned forward and blew out a lamp that was setting on a small table in a corner next to the corridor. This caused Bradley to utter a yell as loud, if not louder than the one made by (Wood). The cries attracted the attention of Henry Dunlap (son of Sheriff Marion Dunlap) who was preparing to retire in his room adjoining the jail department.

Young Dunlap was soon upon the scene with a lantern and found the two prisoners (with) neither of the two able to utter a syllable in response to an inquiry as to what had happened which was related above.

“Dunlap remained with the two prisoners nearly two hours before they had quieted down, and even then they implored him to remain with them until morning.

“Mr. Dunlap is satisfied that from the frightened condition in which he found Wood and Bradley, they either saw or strongly imagined they saw an apparition of some character.”

Shown is Mr. Ten Grooms, County Address Coordinator of the Adams County Highway Department. Part of the Adams County Highway Department. Part of the Adams County Highway Department presently occupies what was originally the living quarters of the county sheriff on the second floor of the old jail building.

Mr. Grooms is standing beside one of the ornately decorated iron fireplace mantles, several of which still grace the 1895 structure.

The room in which Mr. Grooms is seen was used in 1910-11 as a courtroom. This became necessary when the courthouse was destroyed by fire in February of 1910.

There were apparently no other buildings available which could be used for the courts, so the sheriff was compelled to temporarily move out of the living quarters of the jail to allow room for the courtroom and clerk’s office to move in.

It was during this trying time when a grand jury – under the instructions of Judge A.Z. Blair – indicted over 2,000 Adams County voters for selling their vote.

During the months-long process, more than 1,800 voters were brought before the judge and were fined and disfranchised in the cramped, temporary courtroom in the county jail. It has been said that this was the largest voter-fraud case in American history up to that time.