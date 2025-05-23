Submitted News

The Young Memorial Scholarships are an academic/athletic scholarship that honors the lives of David and Mark Young.

The 2025 recipients of the Young Memorial Scholarships are North Adams High School’s Katelynn Boerger and West Union High School’s Ashlah Staten.

The Recipients

Graduating with Honors, Katelynn Boerger was ranked in the Top Ten of her graduating class. She received her Associate of Arts from Southern State Community College as well as honor seals for her high school graduation in Science, Citizenship, OhioMeansJobs, Community Service, Student Engagement, Fine Arts and Hoxworth Blood Donation. Throughout high school, Katelynn has served as the National Honor Society Secretary, Student Council Secretary, Beta Club Vice-President and Beta Club President. She was invited to become a member of the Leadership Adams Youth Academy and has been an integral part of multiple service learning activities that partnered with the Seaman Lions Club, Monarch Meadows, the Adams County Humane Society, Georgetown Veterans Home and North Adams Elementary.

Athletically, Katelynn was named to the SHAC All League team in Cross Country two years, Track two years, Basketball two years and Volleyball two years. She earned a place on the Southeast District team in Cross Country one year, Basketball two years and Volleyball two years. She was named to the Ohio Sports Writers team for two years in Basketball and earned All Ohio Honors in both Basketball and Volleyball her senior year. Katelynn is a member of the school record holding 4 x 800 relay team in track as well as a member of the elite 1,000 Kill Club in volleyball where she has the secondnd highest number of kills in school history with 1,071. She was chosen as the SHAC Player of the Year in Volleyball both her junior and senior years and she plans to continue her volleyball career at Shawnee State University where she was accepted into the Radiology Technician program while simultaneously earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science. Katelynn is the daughter of Karl and Kelly Boerger, sibling of Karly Peters and Kyle Boerger.

Graduating from West Union High School is Ashlah Staten, who was also ranked Top 10 in her class. She has served as a vice- president of Student Council, a reporter in FFA, and a team captain in volleyball. Ashlah has been awarded a spot on the Southern State Community College President and Dean’s list. She has received academic achievement and the STAR Chapter Awards in FFA.

Ashlah participated in basketball, volleyball, track and field, Beta Club, FFA, and Prom Committee in high school, participating in several community service projects with her involvement in these clubs. In sports, Ashlah has achieved 1,000 career points (basketball), 1,000 career assists (volleyball), 500 career digs (volleyball), McDonald’s All Classic Team (basketball), and holds the school record for the 4 x 200 meter relay in track. She has been awarded All League honors for volleyball and basketball, All- Ohio and district Honorable Mention in basketball. Also, in basketball she has earned many “Player of the Game” awards.

Ashlah has also participated in 4-H for many years, showing feeder calves at the Adams County Fair, receiving many awards. Ashlah plans to attend Rio Grande University in the fall to major in Nursing (BSN), while playing basketball. Ashlah is the daughter of Kevin and Juliana Staten, sibling of Brycen Staten and granddaughter to Patty and Oliver Staten, Robin and Charlie Lucas, and Russ Grooms.

In Honor Of

David Young graduated at West Union High School in 1972. At WUHS, David participated in basketball and baseball. He continued his baseball career at Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in Education. David returned to Ohio where he taught Science, Health and Physical Education. He also began his coaching career, most notably basketball, where he coached at West Union, Waverly, Minford, Whiteoak and, finally, North Adams for 23 years. David’s achievements include many SHL Coach of Years, District 14 Coach of the Years and, in 2009, Ohio Coach of the Year in Division III. David was very proud of his players, school and community. He found the most joy when his players succeeded off the court.

Mark Young graduated at West Union High School in 1978. At West Union, Mark was a tri-sport athlete in basketball, baseball and football. He excelled on the gridiron and received many offers to take his football talents to the next level. Mark, focusing on education, attended Eastern Kentucky University where he majored in Business Administration. Mark became a world traveler as he worked his way through the United States Department of Defense. When Mark passed, he was working directly with Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and his administration. Some of Mark’s achievements include: The Army Value of Engineering Award (1991), the 2004 Quality in the Space and Defense Industries Award (NASA) and, most notably, Al Gore’s Golden Hammer Award in 1999.

The Young Family would like to take the time to thank all those who have donated to the foundation and would like to wish the best of luck to both Katelynn and Ashlah. Your qualities and successes are true indications on why both of you have been chosen for this scholarship.