By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Manchester Lions Club will be hosting a Golf Scramble on Monday, May 26 at Hilltop Golf Course with a 1 p.m. Shotgun start and a bonus for the first 50 golfers to sign in.

There is guaranteed prize money with contests for closest to the pin and a hole-in-one plus cash prizes and door prizes. Food and beverages will also be available.

For more information, please call either (937) 217-0580 or (937) 549-1870.