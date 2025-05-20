Carl Franklin Shelton, 89, of West Union, Ohio, died Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at Hospice of Cincinnati. Carl was born July 31, 1935 in Manchester. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Minor Shelton and Mary Jane (Taylor) Shelton; four brothers, Clifford, David, Donald and Gene; three daughters, Darlene, Betty Lou and Donna; three sisters, Reenie, Vennie and Myrtle; and his previous wife, Brenda Shelton.

Carl is survived by wife, Tracie Shelton; four sons, Carl (Stephanie) Rose, John (Shanna) Shelton, Robert Shelton and Thomas Joyce; five daughters, Kim (Joe) Spangler, Jodi Shelton of Tennessee, Misty (Brad) Morris, Erica (Rachael) Miller and Carla Ricketts; one brother, Robert “Bob” Shelton; a special brother-in-law, James Drake; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 22, 2025, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union. Yolanda Williams will officiate.

The interment will be at the Kirker Cemetery in Liberty Township in Adams County.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.

Post condolences at www.LaffertyFuneralHome.com.