News Release

“You Continue to Give. We Continue to Grow.” That message captures the heart of the Adams County Community Foundation’s latest initiative: the Double Your Donation campaign. Thanks to a generous matching pledge, every dollar contributed will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000, doubling the impact of every gift made to support the future of Adams County.

“We are truly excited about our new Double Your Donation matching program,” said Linda Stepp, president of the Adams County Community Foundation. “Last year’s match helped grow existing endowments and launch new ones, laying a strong foundation for long-term community impact.”

This year, the Foundation is broadening its focus to meet more immediate community needs. “We also need flexible, non-endowed funding to support vital initiatives,” Stepp emphasized. “From expanding workforce certification and adult education programs to increasing the number of grants for local nonprofits, we want to help Adams County grow stronger— economically and socially.”

The Foundation, which is 100% volunteer-led, still relies on operational support to remain effective. Essential expenses such as website upkeep, office supplies, marketing, and professional services ensure its ability to serve donors, students, nonprofits, and the broader community.

The Foundation’s Community Grants program supports a wide range of local nonprofits including:

• Adams County Children Services

• Shop with a Cop (holiday gifts for children)

• The Humane Society of Adams County

• Elementary education programs

• The Adams County Arts Council

• Leadership Adams, and many more.

To date, the Foundation has awarded 43 community grants and 133 scholarships to students pursuing college, trade school, and workforce development opportunities.

In addition, the Foundation is committed to helping citizens obtain workforce certifications through institutions like the Adams County Training and Business Center. “We’ve already provided financial aid to two students who earned certifications as clinical medical assistants,” said Stepp. “Now, we’re working to help even more residents gain skills that support both their careers and our local economy.”

How to Participate:

The Double Your Donation campaign is open to contributions of $100 or more and will continue through July 1, 2025, or until the $100,000 match is fully met.

A $100 gift becomes $200-directly supporting:

• Workforce certification and adult education

• Community grants for essential nonprofits

• The foundation’s core operational functions

Join the Movement:

The campaign goal is to raise $100,000 in matched donations, strengthening Adams County’s nonprofit sector, workforce readiness, and long-term infrastructure for giving.

“Every matched gift helps us build a stronger, more resilient future for our community,” said Stepp. “We invite individuals, businesses, and civic leaders to be part of something lasting.”

To donate, mail contributions to: Adams County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 185, West Union, OH 45693 or donate securely online at accfo.org/giving.

For more information about the Double Your Donation campaign or to learn how to establish a fund, visit accfo.org or contact the Foundation directly.