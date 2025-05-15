Press Release

A special fund has been set up for donations to help repair the Kirker Covered Bridge.

In cooperation with Adams County Economic & Community Development and the Adams County Commissioners, a special fund has been set up by the Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau for repair and restoration of the historic Kirker Covered Bridge on State Rte. 136 in Adams County. Bids are currently being received for a new roof and repair of the stone foundation. The Kirker Bridge was damaged when a EF1 tornado struck the bridge in April of 2024.

Repairs will include, but not limited to, replacing the roof trusses and metal roofing, painting, repairing the stone foundation, replacing the wingwalls, and replacing deteriorating courses of stone. The total cost is from $72,000 to possibly $100,000. Additional work may be needed.

The Kirker Covered Bridge was built during the 1890’s over Eagle Creek and named after Ohio’s second Governor Thomas Kirker. The original Kirker homestead in Adams County is nationally listed as an Underground Railroad site.

If you would like to donate, please make a check out to and mail to “The Kirker Covered Bridge Fund”, P.O. 577, West Union, OH 45693 to help save this historic bridge, one of only two covered bridges left in Adams County.

The Adams County Travel & Visitors Bureau is a 501(c)3 non-profit, all donations are tax deductible.