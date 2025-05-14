Adams County Commissioners are recipients

News Release

State Senator Terry Johnson (R-McDermott) is proud to announce that the Adams County Board of Commissioners and the Clermont County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau have each received a $5,000 grant from the America 250-Ohio Commission.

“Celebrating our nation begins at the local level in each of our neighborhoods,” said Senator Johnson. “I am proud that the America 250 commission has recognized the tremendous efforts being made here in the 14th Senate District to celebrate this great country. I look forward to watching the impact these projects will have on our fellow citizens.”

The Adams County Board of Commissioners received an award to produce a book that addresses a significant gap in the education of our youth—the understanding of America’s founding and the role Adams County and Ohio have played in shaping the nation. This book will highlight key moments in U.S. history while illustrating Adams County’s contributions to the American story.

Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau received an award to create an interactive historical passport in partnership between the fifteen museums located across the county. The goal is to encourage visitors, students, adults, and families, to learn about the rich history of Clermont County through experiential learning on sites where historical events occurred.

In order to qualify for the grants, applicants needed to either be designated an official “America 250-Ohio Community,” and/or have a letter of support from that local government entity. These community-focused grants are aimed at helping local communities plan, organize, and implement a program or event that aligns with America 250-Ohio initiatives in two broad categories: Storytelling and Education.

Senator Johnson represents the 14th District in the Ohio Senate, which encompasses all of Adams, Brown, Clermont, and Scioto counties.