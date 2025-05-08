By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

All-County Senior Citizens Day is fast approaching! At this time, we would like to offer a big “Thank You” to our Platinum Sponsors in alphabetical order): Adams County Homecare, Adams County Senior Citizens Council, Inc., Flannery’s Auto & Truck, FRS Transportation, and Hospice of Hope. Please thank these wonderful sponsors because they help to make this celebration a free event to celebrate YOU! Make plans to join us on May 15 at The Willow Event Center, 7662 Eckmansville Road in Winchester. Doors open at 9 a.m.

Fun Senior Facts About Aging

1. Older adults are happier: According to several studies, older adults tend to experience more positive emotions than younger adults. So, next time you’re feeling down, remember that things get better with age.

2. The brain is still growing: Contrary to popular belief, the brain continues to grow and develop throughout our lives. A study by the National Institutes of Health found that older adults may even have a thicker prefrontal cortex, which is associated with decision-making and problem-solving.

3. Laughter is the best medicine: We’ve all heard this saying before, but it’s especially true for seniors. Laughter has been shown to reduce stress, boost the immune system, and even improve heart health. So, make sure to surround yourself with people who make you laugh.

Fun Senior Facts About Health

4. Walking is good for your brain: A regular walking routine can help improve cognitive function and reduce the risk of dementia. So, lace up your sneakers and hit the trail.

5. Sleep is essential: Getting enough sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being, especially as we age. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night.

6. Water is your friend: Staying hydrated is important at any age, but especially for seniors. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to help prevent dehydration and constipation.

Fun Senior Facts About Retirement

7. Volunteering and Giving Back: According to the Corporation for National and Community Service, about 24% of adults aged 65 and over volunteer, bringing valuable skills and experience to benefit their communities. Volunteering gives retirees a purpose and a renewed sense of life.

8. Seniors Have a Richer Social Life: Social interaction is key to maintaining mental health, and many social seniors live longer than those who live in isolation. From joining clubs and groups to staying connected with friends and family through social media, seniors are finding new ways to stay engaged and connected with their communities.

9. Seniors Are Traveling More Than Ever: According to AARP Travel Research, about 99% of Baby Boomers planned to travel, seeking new experiences and adventures. Retirement often brings the freedom to travel, and many seniors are taking full advantage of this. Whether it’s exploring new countries, going on cruises, or simply visiting family in different states, seniors are on the move and discovering the world.

10. Lifelong Learning Keeps the Mind Sharp: It’s never too late to learn something new. Many seniors are enrolling in courses, attending lectures, or participating in online learning platforms. A National Institute on Aging study highlighted that older adults’ brains can still form new connections and pathways when learning new skills.

Just A Thought: ““Laughter is carbonated holiness.” ~Anne Lammott