Doubleheader sweep over New Boston

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After falling short in their first 10 outings of the spring, the West Union Lady Dragons softball squad finally enjoyed the taste of victory and did it in a big way. Hosting the New Boston Lady Tigers in a rare weeknight doubleheader, the West Union offense exploded for 43 runs in two games, sweeping the twinbill by final scores of 23-2 and 20-6.

In game one, which only lasted three innings, the Lady Dragons posted eight runs in their first two at-bats and seven more in their third to cruise to the easy win, their first of 2025. The beneficiary of the offensive production was pitcher Addison Mashburn, who notched the win with three innings of one-hit softball.

The West Union offense was paced by third baseman Emmy Stapleton, who went 3 for 3, scored three runs and drove in four, hitting out of the nine hole. The Lady Dragons took advantage of 21 walks from New Boston pitching and ran wild on the bases, stealing 28 bases in just three innings.

Game two was a mirror image of the first, with the Lady Dragons coaxing 13 walks out of Lady Tiger’s pitching and again running the bases with abandon, stealing 25 bases. Playing as the visiting team, the West Union offense produced a huge 10-run first inning, followed up by three in the second and seven in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Dragons pounded out 13 hits in their four at-bats, led by a 4 for 5 performance from senior Olivia Lewis. Harlee Hayslip went 3 for 3 and scored three runs while leadoff hitter Lylah Adams was 2 for 3, scored four times and drove home three. The winning pitcher was Lauren Ellis, who tossed three innings in the center circle.

The rest of last week was washed out for the Lady Dragons and they were scheduled before press time to be back in action on Tuesday, April 29, hosting North Adams in a Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up. On Thursday, the Lady Dragons will be at Fayetteville in another conference battle before winding up the week on Saturday, May 3 with a trip to Robertson County.